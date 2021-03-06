DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting on March 15 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Social time is at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Becky Elam, Estero Island Chapter. She will be speaking about the Hindman Settlement School, a DAR-approved school, which is in Hindman, Kentucky. Reservations must be phoned in or emailed to Ruth Weaver 941-505-4228 or ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than Monday, March 8. Lunch is $20 paid by check or credit card. Food will be ordered from a pre-selected menu by Twin Isles the day of the meeting. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the D.A.R., please contact Ruth Weaver.
Horse show
The Gala of Royal Horses show that was supposed to take place today, has been rescheduled to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds due to expected rain today. Tickets already purchased will be honored; tickets will be available for sale at the door one hour prior to showtime. For more info, call 361-332-6305.
Delayed pool opening
The South County Regional Park pool at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will open at 1 p.m. today due to the Senior Games swim meet.
COVID-19 consent form
To receive a COVID-19 vaccine at all vaccination sites in Charlotte County, a completed consent form must be provided. The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County requests vaccination recipients have a consent form completed and ready to present when arriving at the vaccination site. To download a form, visit charlotte.floridahealth.gov and click Charlotte County COVID-19 Vaccination Information.
Boat ramp closed
Beginning Monday, the boat ramp at Riverside Park, 8120 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, will be closed to motorized vessels until further notice. The ramp will remain open for non-motorized vessels, such as kayaks and canoes.
Military museum celebrates Genealogy Day
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda invites all to celebrate National Genealogy Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 13. There will be a free presentation and workshop on genealogy and how to trace your heritage starting at 11 a.m. Volunteers from the Hickory Bluff Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Charlotte Chapter Florida Society Sons of the American Revolution, as well as the Military Heritage Museum will be available afterwards to assist you in getting starting. Reserve a space now. This event is sponsored by the Hickory Bluff Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the Charlotte Chapter Florida Society Sons of the American Revolution. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Playground installation
Installation of a new playground will begin Monday near the football field parking lot at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. This area will be under construction for about six weeks. All park patrons are encouraged to use caution near the area.
Military museum honors women
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda will host a series of events from March 1-31, commemorating National Women's History Month, honoring the contributions of women in the U.S. military.
Among the planned events and activities:
• Featured exhibit in the Museum Atrium: Contributions of Women to the U.S. Military. The museum’s March rotating exhibit will feature the many stories of women who have served or made a significant difference in U.S. military history, including those whose artifacts are part of the museum’s collections.
• Free Kids Kit to all youth visitors. Kid’s Kit includes five projects: Grace Hopper paper bag puppet, Straw Space Shuttle with Ellen Ochoa, Rosie the Riveter paper doll, women’s history coloring book (Deborah Sampson, WACs, Grace Hopper, Stephanie Kwolek, Sally Ride, Eileen Collins, Ellen Ochoa) and an activity book featuring the three women from the Smithsonian poster series (Grace Hopper, Ellen Ochoa, Stephanie Kwolek).
• Weekly documentaries at 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
• National Rosie the Riveter Day: March 20. There will be Rosie the Riveter activities throughout the museum with 10% off Rosie the Riveter gift shop merchandise.
• National Vietnam War Veterans Remembrance: March 30. This includes the following scheduled events: 12:30 p.m. Conversations with women veterans of the Vietnam War; 1 p.m. Documentary "Women of the Vietnam War;" 2 p.m. ceremony honoring U.S. military Vietnam War era veterans.
For a full list of events and exhibits, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Bluegrass concert
On March 13, the Southwest Florida Bluegrass Association will be hosting its last show of the season, featuring host band Hwy 41 South along with JR Davis, and CJ McClellan. There also will be a special appearance by The Bluegrass Review. The show will take place at the William H. Wakeman III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. The show will begin at 1 p.m., and end at 4 p.m. Masks are required. Seating will be limited to 50% capacity. Tickets are only available at the door. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10 for non-members and $5 for members. For more info, call Mark Horn at 941-219-2256.
Charlotte Chorale concert
The Charlotte Chorale will perform at 4 p.m. March 13 at First Baptist Church Punta Gorda. The performance, the second of three in the 2020-21 season, will feature select compositions by Franz Joseph Haydn and the composers he influenced, followed by several works of Marvin Hamlisch, one of the most prolific and influential composers for both Broadway and Hollywood. Frank Sanders, the first-place winner of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2020 scholarship auditions and currently a freshman at Florida Gulf Coast University, will perform a saxophone solo. Frank is also the accompanist for the Chorale. Tickets, $25 for adults and $10 for students, can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. The audience will be limited to meet the social distancing guidelines. For more info, go to charlottechorale.com or email thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Peace River National Art Festival
The Peace River National Art Festival will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 20-21 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. Nationally recognized juried artists represent various mediums including art glass, fiber arts, jewelry, leather goods, metalwork, oil paintings, photography, pottery, stone sculptures and watercolor. There also will be live music, and an array of food and beverages. Artwork will be for sale in a variety of price points. Admission to the festival is $5 per person, which benefits community programs at the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Every year, two remarkable artists are nominated to share the spotlight during the festival. Artists Hope Croskey and Kaytee Esser have been selected as this year’s Featured Artists. Hope and Kaytee’s work will be featured at the festival and can be viewed at the Visual Arts Center’s galleries leading up to the festival. For more info, go to VisualArtCenter.org.
Drive-thru baby shower
The first Charlotte County Healthy Start Drive-Thru Educational Community Baby Shower will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 25 at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The event is for expecting women and families with babies up to 1 year old. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-healthy-start-drive-thru-baby-shower-for-charlotte-co-pregnant-women-tickets-140362440839. Participants will receive an expectant mother bag which will include a pack of diapers, wipes, blanket and education materials on various topics. Every participant will have a chance to win one of 10 grand prizes (pack and play or car seat) in a drawing to be held following the event. Donations such as gift cards to grocery stores and restaurants are being accepted. For more info, call Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition at 941-626-9680.
Easter drive-thru event
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Easter festivities. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, Easter goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given to each child. Car seat safety checks will also be done at the event. And the Easter Bunny will be on the scene waving to the kids. The event is from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. There is no charge, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today by e-mailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200, ext. 7273.
Hazardous waste event
The DeSoto County Landfill will be holding a Household Hazardous Waste Shed Cleanout for residents of DeSoto County from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at the HHW (Household Hazardous Waste) Collection Barn, 3268 SW Dishong Ave., Arcadia. Items being accepted include: pesticides, herbicides, solvents, thinners, antifreeze, pool chemicals, muriatic acid, cleaning fluids, paints, brake fluids, degreasers and other hazardous waste. The For more information, call 863-993-4826.
Formal dress donations sought
Pre-owned teen formal dresses are being accepted to be sold for $20 each at a Charlotte High School Project Graduation fundraising event being held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 27 at Ridge Harbor Clubhouse. For more information, call Sharon Pressley at 941-639-1392 or email sharonpressley@gmail.com.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from from Midas Court to Wickens Avenue in Port Charlotte will be closed until April 30. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
Property tax exemptions
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser is now accepting 2022 exemption applications. Homestead Exemption applications can be filed online at www.ccappraiser.com. Applications also may be filed at one of the offices: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte; South County Annex, 410 Taylor St., Punta Gorda; West Charlotte Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Instructions and applications can be found at www.ccappraiser.com. The filing deadline is 5 p.m. March 1, 2022. For more info, call 941- 743-1593.
