DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting on March 15 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Social time is at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Becky Elam, Estero Island Chapter. She will be speaking about the Hindman Settlement School, a DAR-approved school, which is in Hindman, Kentucky. Reservations must be phoned in or emailed to Ruth Weaver 941-505-4228 or ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than Monday, March 8. Lunch is $20 paid by check or credit card. Food will be ordered from a pre-selected menu by Twin Isles the day of the meeting. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the D.A.R., please contact Ruth Weaver.
COVID-19 consent form
To receive a COVID-19 vaccine at all vaccination sites in Charlotte County, a consent form must be completed. In order to reduce delays, the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County requests vaccination recipients have a consent form completed and ready to present when arriving at the vaccination site. To download a form, visit charlotte.floridahealth.gov and click Charlotte County COVID-19 Vaccination Information.
Boat ramp closed
Beginning Monday, the boat ramp at Riverside Park, 8120 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, will be closed to motorized vessels until further notice. The ramp will remain open for non-motorized vessels, such as kayaks and canoes.
Military museum celebrates Genealogy Day
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda invites all to celebrate National Genealogy Day from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 13. There will be a free presentation and workshop on genealogy and how to trace your heritage starting at 11 a.m. Volunteers from the Hickory Bluff Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Charlotte Chapter Florida Society Sons of the American Revolution, as well as the Military Heritage Museum will be available afterwards to assist you in getting starting. Reserve a space now. This event is sponsored by the Hickory Bluff Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and the Charlotte Chapter Florida Society Sons of the American Revolution. For more information or reservations, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Playground installation
Installation of a new playground will begin Monday near the football field parking lot at Carmalita Park, 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. This area will be under construction for about six weeks. All park patrons are encouraged to use caution near the area.
Garden Club plant sale
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will have a two-day blowout plant sale from 9 a.m.-noon March 19-20 at their historic clubhouse, 480 Yale St., Englewood. The sale will feature plants grown by club members. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund and its community projects. For more info, call 941-474-9068 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Bunny Squad Scramble
Registration is open to get your house “egged” in the Bunny Squad Scramble. Go to www.CityOfNorthPort.com/EggHunt or the North Port Parks & Recreation Facebook page. Participation is limited to North Port residents and is capped at the first 250 homes to respond before March 19. North Port Police officers will be deployed March 23-27 to safely deliver eggs to your home for a family egg hunt. Call 941-429-PARK(7275) or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com for more information.
Estonian Eggs
Create and decorate Estonian Eggs from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. March 25 at the North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Bring six extra-large raw, white eggs, a large bowl and $25. Anyone 10 years of age through adults is invited. Call 941-423-6460 to reserve your place.
Family Fishing Clinic
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for the annual Family Fishing Clinic, set for 9 a.m.-noon April 10 at McKibben Park, 5500 Trekell St., North Port. Participants can learn basic fishing skills such as knot-tying, casting, baiting the hook, and safely taking fish off of the hook. No fishing license is required during the event. Children must bring an adult. Registration is $5 and includes a pole and tackle to take home. Register at http://bit.ly/NPFishing. All participants are asked to practice good physical distancing and are encouraged to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible. For assistance, please call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Blood drive
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and Rotonda Golf and Country Club are joining for a blood drive from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 12 at The Hills Marina, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The OneBlood bloodmobile will be there. Contact Ellen Lang at grammylang@gmail.com or 917-579-7770 for appointments.
Centennial geocache
Celebrate Sarasota County’s Centennial by finding treasures through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
