Charlotte Behavioral
encourages telehealth Charlotte Behavioral Health Care is encouraging new and existing patients to use telehealth for assessments, medication management and therapy. If you are interested in scheduling a telehealth appointment, or if you want to change an existing appointment to a telehealth appointment, call 941-639-8300 and press option 4. Let the staff know you would like to opt for telehealth services.
United Way of South Sarasota County launches COVID-19 fundThe United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County COVID-19 Recovery & Relief Fund, which will provide financial resources for individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey who are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus and the economic consequences of this outbreak.
“With recent news of the mandated school closures statewide, we are accelerating our efforts. Our goal of this fund is to support the immediate needs of the economically vulnerable populations in South Sarasota County,” said Barbara Cruz, president/CEO of United Way of South Sarasota County. “Any contribution, small or large, is immensely appreciated and unites our community for the greater good.”
To donate to this fund, visit www.uwssc.com. Checks can be mailed to United Way of South Sarasota County at 157 S. Havana Road, Venice, FL 34292.
For questions regarding the United Way of South Sarasota County’s Coronavirus Recovery and Relief Fund, contact Barbara Cruz by calling 941-484-4811 or emailing barbara@uwssc.com.
Economic hardship assistance available
The Community Organizations Active in a Disaster (COAD) has created a point of entry to assist Charlotte County residents with the economic hardships they may experience as a result of COVID-19.
Funding will be available for rent/mortgage, transportation, utilities, childcare, food, and other needs once an initial screening has been completed.
Visit www.COADFL.org to fill out a pre-screen application today or call 2-1-1 (or 941-205-2161 for TTY, Englewood, and out-of-area cell phone callers) for information on available community resources.
N. Crestview Circle at U.S. 41 closed todayNorth Crestview Circle at U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte will be closed from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. today. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. For information, contact Hendrik Dolleman at 941-883-3521 or Hendrik.Dolleman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte offers Virtual Movement InitiativeCharlotte County Parks and Recreation division is launching its Virtual Movement Initiative to help residents stay active while at home. Through this initiative, Parks and Recreation will be releasing a new video on Facebook at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
These videos will provide at-home workouts, yoga, kids crafts, water aerobics and more.
Find the videos at facebook.com/CharlotteFLParksRec on the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Along with these videos, the hashtag #CharlotteRECs TheCurve will be launched to keep up with the community engaging in the Virtual Movement Initiative.
For information, contact Erin Murphy at 941-681-3742 or Erin.Murphy@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Water Management District rec lands remain open
The Southwest Florida Water Management District will keep District-managed recreation lands open for individual and small group day use in its 16-county region to provide the public with a place to get outside and exercise.
However, all campgrounds and campsites remain closed.
Recreational users are reminded to follow the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis and to uphold CDC guidance to practice social distancing by avoiding gatherings larger than 10 people and distancing themselves a minimum of six feet from others.
As long as recreational users follow this guidance, the District will be able to provide recreational opportunities while protecting public health and safety associated with the spread of COVID-19, unless otherwise directed by an emergency order.
For more information on District recreation lands, visit WaterMatters.org/Recreation.
Curbside service while transfer stations closed
Charlotte County’s Transfer Stations are closed; however, residents still have the ability to use curbside services at this time. These services include:
• Up to 4 cubic yards of yard waste or household material per week (no request needed).
• Collection of up to four appliances (white goods) per fiscal year (October-September).
• Collection of up to four electronic waste items per fiscal year.
• Yard trimming collection
• Tires smaller than 22 inches with or without rims (limited to six per fiscal year).
• Collection of motor oil/filters and non-leaking lead acid batteries (oil must be in clear screw-top container).
Scheduling E-waste and appliance service requires an online form for pickup. Residents are allowed up to four e-waste items per year.
For more information, go to www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click on Garbage and Recycling on the left-side menu under Popular Links.
