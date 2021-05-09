Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Painting at aerial pipeline crossings
Painting at aerial pipeline crossings will be performed throughout South Gulf Cove, the Village of Holiday Lake and Cape Haze starting until May 14. Boat traffic will not be affected. The Utilities Department reminds boaters to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of work zones.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is looking for five volunteers who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. The volunteers must be permanent residents of Charlotte County. Four members are to represent local historical organizations, while the fifth position is open to an at-large member in the community. The terms are for three years and will be staggered. According to Charlotte County officials, the committee’s functions, powers and duties include:
• To evaluate and make recommendations about where historical markers should be established.
• To review development and construction projects of historical significance.
• To provide input on potential historic districts.
• To provide input on historical programs and outreach efforts.
• To make recommendations on establishing an archives/collection program.
• To raise funds to preserve historical structures and amenities.
• To provide recommendations to the board on issues relating to those duties specified above or other duties assigned by the board.
• To review and provide input on the capital improvement budget.
For more information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
South Gulf Cove Park restrooms
The South Gulf Cove Park restrooms will be closed for renovations through June 11. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time. South Gulf Cove Park is located at 10150 Amicola St., Port Charlotte.
Construction Industry Licensing Board
The Construction Industry Licensing Board is seeking a volunteer to represent the consumer advocate category. Volunteers must be a resident of Charlotte County for at least two years and have no financial interest, direct or indirect, in the building trades. The length of the term is until March 2022. The meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle in the Charlotte County Administration Center. For an application, call 941-743-1298 or email Diane.Whidden@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boat ramp closures
Intermittent boat ramp closures to replace boarding piers will occur through July 1 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. One boat ramp will remain open at a time for public use while the work is being completed. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area.
Ag board seeks volunteers
Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for two voluntary members who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and be composed of individuals broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. Both volunteers must be engaged in commodity production. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.