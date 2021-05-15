Calendar contest
The theme of Charlotte County's 2022 county calendar will be "One Charlotte, One Water." The public is invited to submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Photos must be horizontal and 11 inches by 8.5 inches. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like. Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For more information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Dart tourney fundraiser
All are invited to the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association's Dart Tournament on July 10 at the Icehouse Pub in Punta Gorda. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. and darts will be in the air at 2:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for the first-, second- and third-place dart teams.
Prize for first place: $400 and the winner gets to choose which of the following CDBIA nonprofit members will receive $500: Boy and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Young Life, Crossroads Hope Academy, Gulf Coast Partnership or The Homeless Coalition.
Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register before June 26 and save $20 per team.
For any additional information or to register, contact Alaina at Alaina@CDBIA.com.
Centennial Park Pool closure
The Centennial Park pool, at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed this weekend. The pool will resume normal operating hours Monday.
Hurricanes and boaters seminar
America's Boating Club Peace River will be offering a free seminar on hurricanes and boaters from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. May 22 in the Punta Gorda Boat Club Building, 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. You'll learn how to select a location to weather the storm and prepare your boat for a hurricane. Other topics to be covered include: checking vessels and gear, reviewing your marina/dockmaster contracts, preparing a storm plan, local hurricane mooring restrictions. There is no charge for this seminar; however, donations will be accepted. Register by May 17 by calling 941-637-0766 or emailing Education@AmericasBoatingClubPeaceRiver.org
Class size may be limited. America’s Boating Club Peace River will comply with all CDC guidelines and city of Punta Gorda requirements for social distancing.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
Rotary to host Healing Field of Honor
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served and are currently serving in all branches of the military. Flags are available for sponsorship for $40 each to be taken home after the event, which will run from May 28-31. Donations along with business and corporate sponsorships are also being accepted online at https://www.healingfield.org/event/puntagordafl21/, by any member of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, or at the time of the event. Flags can be dedicated in honor or in memory of a loved one or your local hero or organization. Healing Field of Honor proceeds will be used for the charitable programs sponsored by the Punta Gorda Rotary Charity & Education Foundation. Volunteers are needed for a variety of tasks: assembling the flags, putting them up in the park, taking them down at the end of the display, and more. To volunteer, call or text Darcy Hanley at 303-927-9437.
South Gulf Cove Park restrooms
The South Gulf Cove Park restrooms will be closed for renovations through June 11. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time. South Gulf Cove Park is located at 10150 Amicola St., Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.