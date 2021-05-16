Boat ramp closures
Intermittent boat ramp closures to replace boarding piers will occur through July 1 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. One boat ramp will remain open at a time for public use while the work is being completed. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Ag board seeks volunteers
Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for two voluntary members who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and be composed of individuals broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. Both volunteers must be engaged in commodity production. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Dart tourney fundraiser
All are invited to the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association's Dart Tournament on July 10 at the Icehouse Pub in Punta Gorda. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. and darts will be in the air at 2:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for the first-, second- and third-place dart teams.
Prize for first place: $400 and the winner gets to choose which of the following CDBIA nonprofit members will receive $500: Boy and Girls Club of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Young Life, Crossroads Hope Academy, Gulf Coast Partnership or The Homeless Coalition.
Registration is $80 per team (four players). Register before June 26 and save $20 per team.
For any additional information or to register, contact Alaina at Alaina@CDBIA.com.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Hurricanes and boaters seminar
America's Boating Club Peace River will be offering a free seminar on hurricanes and boaters from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. May 22 in the Punta Gorda Boat Club Building, 802 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. You'll learn how to select a location to weather the storm and prepare your boat for a hurricane. Other topics to be covered include: checking vessels and gear, reviewing your marina/dockmaster contracts, preparing a storm plan, local hurricane mooring restrictions. There is no charge for this seminar; however, donations will be accepted. Register by May 17 by calling 941-637-0766 or emailing Education@AmericasBoatingClubPeaceRiver.org
Class size may be limited. America’s Boating Club Peace River will comply with all CDC guidelines and city of Punta Gorda requirements for social distancing.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.