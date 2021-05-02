Centennial Park pool closure
The Centennial Park pool, at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed May 15-16 for a swim meet. The pool will resume normal operating hours May 17.
South Gulf Cove Park restrooms
The South Gulf Cove Park restrooms will be closed for renovations through June 11. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time. South Gulf Cove Park is located at 10150 Amicola St., Port Charlotte.
DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting May 17 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL. Social time is at 11 a.m., and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. This Spring Luncheon will be the last regular meeting until Oct. 5. Induction of 2021-23 Officers and Executive Board will be conducted, and the DAR Annual Chapter & Member Awards will be presented. Reservations must be phoned in or emailed to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than May 10. Lunch is $20 paid by check or credit card. Food will be ordered from a pre-selected menu by Twin Isles the day of the meeting. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the D.A.R., please contact Ruth Weaver.
Free drivers ed
Charlotte County Public Schools is offering a free drivers education program this summer. Six hours of classroom 9-11 a.m. June 7-9 is followed by six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction in four consecutive weekday sessions. It is open to all public and private school students enrolled in Charlotte County high school programs. Students receive a .5 credit hour for passing. Contact your high school for an application or call Ault's Driving School at 941-474-5125 to get an application. Students must have a learner's license and must always wear a mask. Register by May 27.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Dog park closure
Katherine Ariens Dog Park at Edgewater Park will be closed May 6 for flea and tick spraying of both the large and small dog areas. The Katherine Ariens Dog Park is located at 22410 Glass Lane in Port Charlotte.
LB Touchdown Club golf tourney
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club will have its annual golf tournament May 15 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club's Hills course, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. It will be a four-person scramble starting at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. The tournament is a fundraiser to support the Lemon Bay Manta Ray football program. Cost to play is $75 per player. To register or to help sponsor, contact Jeremy Dowd at 941-223-4461 or Suzie Moore at 941-270-6148, or email lbtdclub@gmail.com.
Coping with COVID
A COVID-19 support group meets at Tri-County Counseling for free from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays, and 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at 12543 Tamiami Trail, Warm Mineral Springs. A mental health counselor helps participants learn to cope effectively with stress, anxiety and depression during this crisis. The counselor also helps with wellness techniques that foster mental and emotional health and gain invaluable support from other local residents struggling with similar issues. For more information, call 941-876-3060 or email ashley@tri-countycounseling.org.
NARFE meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association Peace River Chapter 2194 will hold its first meeting since the pandemic at 11 a.m. May 4 at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, for a luncheon and business meeting to lay the groundwork for restarting regular meetings beginning in September. Masks are required. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
