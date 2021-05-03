Centennial Park pool closure
The Centennial Park pool, at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed May 15-16 for a swim meet. The pool will resume normal operating hours May 17.
South Gulf Cove Park restrooms
The South Gulf Cove Park restrooms will be closed for renovations through June 11. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time. South Gulf Cove Park is located at 10150 Amicola St., Port Charlotte.
DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting May 17 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL. Social time is at 11 a.m., and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. This Spring Luncheon will be the last regular meeting until Oct. 5. Induction of 2021-23 Officers and Executive Board will be conducted, and the DAR Annual Chapter & Member Awards will be presented. Reservations must be phoned in or emailed to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than May 10. Lunch is $20 paid by check or credit card. Food will be ordered from a pre-selected menu by Twin Isles the day of the meeting. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the D.A.R., please contact Ruth Weaver.
Free drivers ed
Charlotte County Public Schools is offering a free drivers education program this summer. Six hours of classroom 9-11 a.m. June 7-9 is followed by six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction in four consecutive weekday sessions. It is open to all public and private school students enrolled in Charlotte County high school programs. Students receive a .5 credit hour for passing. Contact your high school for an application or call Ault's Driving School at 941-474-5125 to get an application. Students must have a learner's license and must always wear a mask. Register by May 27.
Centennial geocache treasure
Celebrate Sarasota County's Centennial by finding treasure through a geocaching program at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail. Families can use the geocaching app or www.geocaching.com/play/search to find one of the 100 specially made tokens to keep or pass on. Geocaching is an international treasure hunt where players use GPS, clues, and their own intuition to find prize boxes hidden all over the world. Other programs are coming soon. Call 941-861-1300 or visit Sarasota County library website, www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
Dog park closure
Katherine Ariens Dog Park at Edgewater Park will be closed May 6 for flea and tick spraying of both the large and small dog areas. The Katherine Ariens Dog Park is located at 22410 Glass Lane in Port Charlotte.
Painting at aerial pipeline crossings
Painting at aerial pipeline crossings will be performed throughout South Gulf Cove, the Village of Holiday Lake and Cape Haze until May 14. Boat traffic will not be affected. The Utilities Department reminds boaters to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of work zones.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. If you are interested, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The May session will be held from noon to 1 p.m. May 12. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. To receive the Zoom specifics for the May session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times available.
Englewood Opry
The Englewood Opry, featuring The Sidemen and the Gulf Breeze Bluegrass Band, will play classic country and bluegrass from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Life Realized, 501 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The shows are BYOB and free. Bring a chair. For more information, visit englewood-opry.com.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
Boat ramp closure
Intermittent boat ramp closures to replace boarding piers will occur through July 1 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. One boat ramp will remain open at a time for public use while the work is being completed. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is looking for five volunteers who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. The volunteers must be permanent residents of Charlotte County. Four members are to represent local historical organizations, while the fifth position is open to an at-large member in the community. The terms are for three years and will be staggered. According to Charlotte County officials, the committee’s functions, powers and duties include:
• To evaluate and make recommendations about where historical markers should be established.
• To review development and construction projects of historical significance.
• To provide input on potential historic districts.
• To provide input on historical programs and outreach efforts.
• To make recommendations on establishing an archives/collection program.
• To raise funds to preserve historical structures and amenities.
• To provide recommendations to the board on issues relating to those duties specified above or other duties assigned by the board.
• To review and provide input on the capital improvement budget.
For more information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.