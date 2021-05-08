Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting May 17 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL. Social time is at 11 a.m., and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. This Spring Luncheon will be the last regular meeting until Oct. 5. Induction of 2021-23 Officers and Executive Board will be conducted, and the DAR Annual Chapter & Member Awards will be presented. Reservations must be phoned in or emailed to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than Monday . Lunch is $20 paid by check or credit card. Food will be ordered from a pre-selected menu by Twin Isles the day of the meeting. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the D.A.R., please contact Ruth Weaver.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. If you are interested, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The May session will be held from noon-1 p.m. May 12. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. To receive the Zoom specifics for the May session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times available.
Pambar Avenue closed
Pambar Avenue from 14410 Pambar Ave., to Warren Avenue in El Jobean, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 14. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.
Englewood Beach restrooms update
The restrooms at Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park will be closed for renovation through May 21. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time.
Marine Advisory Committee seeks volunteer
The Marine Advisory Committee is searching for one volunteer to immediately serve as an at-large member. The term will expire in December 2022. If you are interested or need more information, please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
South Gulf Cove Park restrooms
The South Gulf Cove Park restrooms will be closed for renovations through June 11. Portable toilets and hand-washing stations will be available for public use during this time. South Gulf Cove Park is located at 10150 Amicola St., Port Charlotte.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Boat ramp closures
Intermittent boat ramp closures to replace boarding piers will occur through July 1 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte. One boat ramp will remain open at a time for public use while the work is being completed. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area.
Ag board seeks volunteers
Agricultural and Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for two voluntary members who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County and be composed of individuals broadly representative of the interests of agricultural land ownership and use, agricultural commodity finance and production, agricultural processing, agricultural economics and marketing, agricultural engineering and water management, soils use and fertility, wildlife management, geology and mine engineering, and environmental conservation. Both volunteers must be engaged in commodity production. The term is effective immediately upon approval and will expire Dec. 31, 2024. If you are interested in an application and information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Taxing units need volunteers
The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or e-mail MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
• Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Gulf Cove Waterway Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Harbour Heights Waterway: two members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit: one member to a fill vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2022.
• Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill a vacant unexpired term through Oct. 31, 2021.
• Rotonda Lakes Street & Drainage Unit: five members to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021, Oct. 31, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
• Rotonda Sands North Street & Drainage Unit: one member to fill vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 31, 2021.
