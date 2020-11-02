McGuire Park splash pad, restrooms to close
The McGuire Park splash pad and restrooms will be closed through Friday for outdoor shower installation and splash pad concrete repairs. McGuire Park is located at 21125 McGuire Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Nicholas Reed at Nicholas.Reed@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Water service interruption
A water service interruption is scheduled for Wednesday from approximately 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all customers with addresses in Heritage Landing in the Burnt Store service area. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Affected customers should plan on being without water service during this time. For future emergency notices, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Utility Notices. For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. This month the session will be held from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 10. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up for the November session, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov. Other dates and session times are available.
'Capturing the Veteran's Story'
The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host an event from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10 titled "Capturing the Veteran’s Story." The Military Heritage Museum, along with Charlotte County CC-TV, is committed to honoring veterans and collecting their stories. The museum collects, preserves and makes accessible the personal accounts of American veterans so that future generations may hear directly from veterans and better understand military heritage and service. Local veterans are encouraged to register for a video-taped interview. There are currently four 30-minute time slots available on Nov. 10, however additional dates and times will be made available to any veteran who registers should the four slots get filled. Each testimonial will be videotaped and added to the museum’s and Charlotte County CC-TV collections. Interviews will take place at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information or reservations, please go to the website and sign up at www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002, ext. 9.
Bluegrass show
There will be a bluegrass show from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County Theater featuring the following bands: Swinging Bridge, Duck Wallow Lane and Hwy 41 South. Admission to the show is $10 each or $5 with membership. The show will be held in the Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Seating at 50% capacity will be observed. CDC guidelines will be followed to keep this event safe for all. For more info, visit the website at www.southwestfloridabluegrass.org, or contact Mark Horn at 941-219-2256 or mchorn320@gmail.com.
Franz Ross Park parking lot lighting
The Franz Ross Park parking lot, 19355 Quesada Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be undergoing lighting additions Nov. 16-23. During the evenings of Nov. 16-17, there will be limited lighting in the parking lot and portions will have no lighting. Please use caution in this area. For information, contact Monty Rodriguez at 941-613-3229.
Prescribed fires for Charlotte County
Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) will be conducting prescribed burns now through December on Prairie/Shell Creek in Charlotte County. Prairie/Shell Creek is located on the west side of U.S. 17, approximately 5 miles northeast of Punta Gorda. Prairie/Shell Creek lies between U.S. 17 and the Peace River. Approximately 50 acres will be burned in small, manageable units. Some major benefits of prescribed fire include:
• Reducing overgrown plants, which decreases the risk of catastrophic wildfires.
• Promoting the growth of new, diverse plants.
• Maintaining the character and condition of wildlife habitat.
• Maintaining access for public recreation.
The District conducts prescribed fires on approximately 30,000 acres each year.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Artists wanted
Charlotte County Libraries and History invites local artists (16 years through adult) to submit original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland for the Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show in February 2021. Books are available through the Charlotte County public libraries. Submissions run through Dec. 31, and are accepted in the following art forms: painting, collage, drawing, photography, sculpture and poetry only. Email PortCharlotteLibrary@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for submission details. For information, contact Albert Municino at 941-764-5562 or Albert.Municino@CharlotteCountyFl.gov.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs until Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
