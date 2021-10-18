New Deep Creek stop sign
The intersection of Sandhill and Deep Creek boulevards will be converted to a four-way stop on Oct. 20. Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays.
Regatta volunteers sought
Volunteers are needed for the 2022 Charlotte Harbor Regatta, set for Feb. 4-6. Volunteer opportunities include board directors and on-water and onshore race committee members. For information about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta visit www.charlotteharborregatta.com. For questions about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta, email Brian Gleason at gleason@charlotteharborregatta.com or call 941-661-6415.
Food drive
Burnt Store Isles Boat Club is sponsoring a one-day food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 29 beneath the tent at the corner of Tripoli Boulevard and Monaco Drive in Punta Gorda. St. Vincent de Paul will assist in distribution.
Demonstration Gardens open house
The Charlotte County Master Gardener Demonstration Gardens will hold an open house from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 23 at 25550 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. The public is invited for a tour of the gardens. Master Gardener volunteers created this garden more than 15 years ago to demonstrate to the public what plants are suited for this area and to see plants in their mature form. Starting with butterfly gardens, palms, native plants, ornamental trees and groundcovers, the garden is centered with a vine covered pergola and brick pathways. Sign-up to attend a yoga in the garden demonstration at 9 a.m. and pruning demonstrations throughout the day. This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are available on Eventbrite mgoh.eventbrite.com or contact UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County for further information 941-764-4340 or contact Holly Bates at holly.bates@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Placida Park repairs
Parking lot repairs will begin Oct. 26 at Placida Park (boat ramp) at 6499 Boca Grande Causeway, Placida. Portions of the lot will be closed intermittently Oct. 26-28.
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail
Parking lot repairs will begin at two of the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail parking lots. Rotonda Boulevard East trailhead and the R. David Johnson trailhead (Harness Road) will be closed Oct. 26-28.
DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting Nov. 2 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Social time is at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. Special guest speaker, Debbie Duay, Florida State Society DAR Regent, will present: "Growing Successful Chapters." Reservations with menu selection of either open-faced turkey sandwich or spinach and feta quiche must be emailed to Ruth Weaver ruthweaver330@gmail.com or phoned in 941-505-4228 no later than noon Oct. 27. Lunch is $22 cash or check (payable to: Charlotte Bay Chapter, NSDAR); no credit cards. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served or provided support during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the D.A.R., contact Ruth Weaver.
Beyond Ourselves Bash
The Beyond Ourselves Bash, "An Evening Under the Stars" will be held from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 9 at Twin Isles Country Club to benefit the Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center. The evening will include dinner, music, silent auction, raffle, wine pull and 50/50. Go to the Beyond Ourselves website to register: www.pgica.org/Beyond_Ourselves.
Legislative delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 10 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and citizens wishing to address the delegation must contact Grant's office no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 5 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by e-mail or U.S. mail. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman also is 4 p.m. Nov. 5. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature, including original signatures of the legislative sponsors, and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980.
The public is open to all. For further information, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Professional Women in Building Triathlon
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold the inaugural Professional Women in Building Triathlon at noon Nov. 7 at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte. The three events are axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini-golf. The prizes are as follows: $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. A portion of the net proceeds from this event will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. This event is open to everyone. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033.
Valerie's House
Valerie’s House has resumed in-person grief support groups after a six-week hiatus caused by the COVID-19 spike. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling. About 20 percent of the new families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19. In addition, Valerie’s House is now providing grief support groups for students, teachers and staff at several schools, most recently adding Myakka Elementary School in Punta Gorda.
Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations, including requiring all employees to be vaccinated and wear masks during group therapy sessions. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
Tourist council seeks volunteer
The Tourist Development Council is seeking one volunteer who is involved in the tourism industry (examples: restaurant, attraction, etc.) or represents tourism accommodations as an owner or operator of a motel, hotel, RV park or other tourist accommodation located in the county and subject to tourist development tax. Volunteer shall be an elector of Charlotte County or reside in a county adjacent to Charlotte County and own a business within Charlotte County, have demonstrated an interest in tourist development and have paid the local business tax in Charlotte County. Length of term: four years. For an application, please call Nina at 941-743-1300, then press 2 or email Janina.stamoulis@charlottecountyfl.gov.
