Professional Women in Building Triathlon
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold the inaugural Professional Women in Building Triathlon at noon Nov. 7 at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte. The three events are axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini-golf. The prizes are as follows: $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. A portion of the net proceeds from this event will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. This event is open to everyone. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
CARE fundraiser
River City Grill in downtown Punta Gorda is sponsoring and hosting a fundraiser for the CARE Auxiliary Society at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1. All the proceeds from the event will be donated to The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE) of Charlotte County. River City Grill is located at 131 W. Marion Ave. River City Grill will be providing heavy hors d’oeuvres, DJ and photo booth. There will be a cash bar. The event also features a basket raffle for which local businesses and residents have donated multiple specialty baskets that will be raffled off during the event. Tickets for the event are $25. Payment for the tickets is by cash or check (Payable to CARE) only and can be purchased at Perfectly Polished Nail Boutique, 121 E. Marion Ave. Suite 111, Punta Gorda; or Bank OZK, 3855 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda; or Bank OZK, 1950 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For more information, go to https://carefl.org/event/party-for-a-cause/.
New service hours
Starting Nov. 1, the new Charlotte County Family Services Center, located at 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte, will be open for extended hours every Monday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Appointments must be made for extended hours, with the last appointment time starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday hours will remain 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with the last appointment time starting at 4:30 p.m. To make an appointment with Human Services for financial assistance, call 941-833-6500 or apply online at: www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/departments/human-services/help-paying-bills.stml. For a list of financial assistance programs, visit: www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/departments/human-services. Also, starting on Nov. 1, all Human Services lobbies will be open. Appointments are strongly recommended, but walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.
Back Pack Angels fashion show
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) will have an Appleumpkin fashion show-luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Ave., North Port. Tickets are $25. Fashions are presented by Dillards. Tickets for drawings may be purchased from Dianne at 813-758-2805 or Carol at 860-620-7656. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that works with North Port schools and preschools to deliver hygiene products to needy children. The Angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Am-Vets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port, and are always looking for volunteers. Visit www.backpackangels.org or their Facebook page for list of hygiene products and drop-off sites.
Regatta volunteers sought
Volunteers are needed for the 2022 Charlotte Harbor Regatta, set for Feb. 4-6, 2022. Volunteer opportunities include board directors and on-water and onshore race committee members. For information about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta visit www.charlotteharborregatta.com. For questions about the Charlotte Harbor Regatta, e-mail Brian Gleason at gleason@charlotteharborregatta.com or call 941-661-6415.
Shakespeare at The Hermitage
The Asolo Repertory Theatre is performing Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 on the beach at The Hermitage, 6630 Manasota Key Road, Englewood, next to Blind Pass Beach. The 45-minute adaptation of one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies is $5 and free for students and teachers. For more information, visit hermitageartistretreat.org, email info@HermitageArtistRetreat.org, or call 941-475-2098.
Valerie’s House
Valerie’s House has resumed in-person grief support groups after a six-week hiatus caused by the COVID-19 spike. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling. About 20 percent of the new families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19. In addition, Valerie’s House is now providing grief support groups for students, teachers and staff at several schools, most recently adding Myakka Elementary School in Punta Gorda.
Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations, including requiring all employees to be vaccinated and wear masks during group therapy sessions. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
North Port Newcomer Day
Residents are invited to North Port’s annual Newcomer Day, set for 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 6 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. This expo is hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation, in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce. Find information from 40 local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses and is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Attendees will be asked to practice good physical distancing. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged when appropriate distancing isn’t possible. For more information or to register as a vendor, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or stop by the Mullen or Morgan community centers.
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail
Parking lot repairs will begin at two of the Cape Haze Pioneer Trail parking lots. Rotonda Boulevard East trailhead and the R. David Johnson trailhead (Harness Rd) will be closed Oct. 26-28. Please use caution around construction areas and avoid closed parking lots during completion of the work.
Tourist council seeks volunteer
The Tourist Development Council is seeking one volunteer who is involved in the tourism industry (examples: restaurant, attraction, etc.) or represents tourism accommodations as an owner or operator of a motel, hotel, RV park or other tourist accommodation located in the county and subject to tourist development tax. Volunteer shall be an elector of Charlotte County or reside in a county adjacent to Charlotte County and own a business within Charlotte County, have demonstrated an interest in tourist development and have paid the local business tax in Charlotte County. Length of term: four years. For an application, please call Nina at 941-743-1300, then press 2 or email Janina.stamoulis@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Concert in the Park
North Port’s Parks & Recreation Department will host a free Concert in the Park at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. American Made will play rock hits from the '60s to the '80s. Admission and parking are free. Bring their chairs, blankets. Seating is first-come, first-serve beginning at 5 p.m. The Rotary Club of North Port will sell beer and wine, and other food and drink vendors will be on hand. No outside alcohol permitted. Please call 941-429-PARK(7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Concert.
Computer group meeting
A meeting of the Charlotte County Computer Group is scheduled for Nov. 2. Members are urged to attend this meeting; nominees for the 2022 Board of Directors will be introduced to the membership. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m., and general meeting at 7 p.m. at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership to individuals for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge.
CCCGC accepts used computers and monitors and refurbishes these for distribution to eligible families in Charlotte County. Families and eligible college students interested should contact a school counselor; veterans should contact Grover Mudd at the club.
More information about club membership, obtaining a computer or computer donation can be obtained at http://cccgc.info/ or by calling 941-585-0356.
Beyond Ourselves Bash
The Beyond Ourselves Bash, “An Evening Under the Stars” will be held from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 9 at Twin Isles Country Club to benefit the Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center. The evening will include dinner, music, silent auction, raffle, wine pull and 50/50. Go to the Beyond Ourselves website to register: www.pgica.org/Beyond_Ourselves.
