Computer Group
The next meeting of the Charlotte County Computer Group is scheduled for Oct. 5. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month with a computer class at 6 p.m. and general meeting at 7 p.m. The meetings feature navigating around computers, laptops and chromebooks. CCCGC offers membership for an annual fee of $35 for one individual or $45 for two individuals in a household. Membership fee includes computer repair and classes at no charge. Meetings are conducted at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more info, call 941-585-0356.
MPO seeks volunteers
The Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens’ Advisory Committee is seeking two Charlotte County residents to serve as West County representative, applicant must live west of the Myakka River; and a South County representative. The CAC reviews and makes recommendations on transportation plans and projects that the MPO board will consider. The deadline for submitting an application is Oct. 5. Go to www.ccmpo.com or contact the MPO for an application. The MPO mailing address is: Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO, 25550 Harborview Road, Suite 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Fax: 941-883-3534 Email: office@ccmpo.com. The MPO board will elect the above positions at its Oct. 18 meeting.
Pool closure
The Centennial Park Pool, at 1120 Centennial Blvd., in Port Charlotte, will close at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5 for a swim meet. The pool will resume normal operating hours Oct. 6.
NARFE meeting
NARFE Peace River Chapter 2194 returns to its normal first Tuesday meetings beginning on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. The speaker this month is a representative from the Charlotte County Health Department discussing current "COVID Facts and Stats." Lunch can be ordered at 11 a.m., and the presentation will begin around noon. This will be followed by the usual business meeting at which time the 2022 slate of chapter officers will be presented. NARFE meetings are open to all federal employees, retirees and their spouses. For more information call Andy at 571-259-4280.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
Cooper Street seeks volunteers
Cooper Street, a nonprofit after-school program for students grades K-6, has reopened under new management. Volunteers are needed to help children with their homework from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vaccination and masks are required. For more information, call Cate 941-626-9140.
Charlotte job fair
The Charlotte County Human Resources Department has scheduled a job fair for 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The county has positions available for full-time, part-time, seasonal, temporary employees and internships. For more information, call 941-743-1260.
Transportation board seeks volunteers
MPO Charlotte County Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board is seeking two volunteers: a person with a disability representing the disabled in the county and a person over 60 years of age representing the elderly in the county. Applicants must live in Charlotte County. The purpose of the LCB is to identify local service needs and to provide information, advice and direction to the Community Transportation Coordination of service to be provided to the transportation disadvantaged. The deadline for submitting an application is Oct. 5. Please go online at www.ccmpo.com or contact the MPO for an application. The MPO mailing address is: Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO, 25550 Harborview Road, Suite 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Fax: 941-883-3534 Email: office@ccmpo.com. The MPO board will elect the above positions at its Oct. 18 meeting.
CDBIA Scavenger Hunt
The CDBIA presents the CDBIA Scavenger Hunt: Building Industry Edition on Oct. 16. Teams of four will be given a list of clues to find the signs around town. The first team to return to the meeting point and post their photos will win $500. This event is open to everyone. Each team (up to four people) is $50. Cash prize is $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. There will also be a team theme prize, so get creative with your attire for the evening. Refreshments will be served before and after the scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Old car gathering
At least 50 old cars will be on display from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. There will be music and door prizes. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. The public is invited. All proceeds will support the local Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
Affordable housing committee needs volunteer
The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is searching for one volunteer to represent low income persons and to fill the unexpired term of Joanna Pohopin. The term begins immediately and expires Nov. 10, 2022.
Centennial Car Show
Charlotte County will commemorate its Centennial year with the Centennial Veterans Cruise and Car Show on Nov. 13. The celebration begins at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 3406 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, with a color guard and national anthem. The car cruise begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, where a vintage car show with music, concessions and family-friendly activities are scheduled. To register for the car show, visit https://bit.ly/2WtC2RC or www.CharlotteCounty100.com and click Veterans Cruise under Calendar. Registration to participate in the car show is free and registration is not required to attend the car show.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.