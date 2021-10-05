Beyond Ourselves Bash
The Beyond Ourselves Bash, "An Evening Under the Stars" will be held from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 9 at Twin Isles Country Club to benefit the Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center. The evening will include dinner, music, silent auction, raffle, wine pull and 50/50. Go to the Beyond Ourselves website to register: www.pgica.org/Beyond_Ourselves.
Legislative delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 10 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and citizens wishing to address the delegation must contact Grant's office no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 5 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by e-mail or U.S. mail. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman also is 4 p.m. Nov. 5. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature, including original signatures of the legislative sponsors, and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980.
The public is open to all. For further information, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Cooper Street seeks volunteers
Cooper Street, a nonprofit after-school program for students grades K-6, has reopened under new management. Volunteers are needed to help children with their homework from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vaccination and masks are required. For more information, call Cate 941-626-9140.
CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
Old car gathering
At least 50 old cars will be on display from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. There will be music and door prizes. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. The public is invited. All proceeds will support the local Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
Charlotte job fair
The Charlotte County Human Resources Department has scheduled a job fair for 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The county has positions available for full-time, part-time, seasonal, temporary employees and internships. For more information, call 941-743-1260.
Tourist council seeks volunteer
The Tourist Development Council is seeking one volunteer who is involved in the tourism industry (examples: restaurant, attraction, etc.) or represents tourism accommodations as an owner or operator of a motel, hotel, RV park or other tourist accommodation located in the county and subject to tourist development tax. Volunteer shall be an elector of Charlotte County or reside in a county adjacent to Charlotte County and own a business within Charlotte County, have demonstrated an interest in tourist development and have paid the local business tax in Charlotte County. Length of term: four years. For an application, please call Nina at 941-743-1300, then press 2 or email Janina.stamoulis@charlottecountyfl.gov.
CDBIA Scavenger Hunt
The CDBIA presents the CDBIA Scavenger Hunt: Building Industry Edition on Oct. 16. Teams of four will be given a list of clues to find the signs around town. The first team to return to the meeting point and post their photos will win $500. This event is open to everyone. Each team (up to four people) is $50. Cash prize is $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. There will also be a team theme prize, so get creative with your attire for the evening. Refreshments will be served before and after the scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Centennial Car Show
Charlotte County will commemorate its Centennial year with the Centennial Veterans Cruise and Car Show on Nov. 13. The celebration begins at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 3406 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, with a color guard and national anthem. The car cruise begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, where a vintage car show with music, concessions and family-friendly activities are scheduled. To register for the car show, visit https://bit.ly/2WtC2RC or www.CharlotteCounty100.com and click Veterans Cruise under Calendar. Registration to participate in the car show is free and registration is not required to attend the car show.
CRA committee vacancy
The Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee is seeking three volunteers: two business representatives and one resident. Members must be residents of Charlotte County. The resident representative must live within the CRA boundaries and business representatives must represent a business that is located within the CRA boundaries. Meetings are held quarterly in the Administration Center at 18500 Murdock Circle and are generally held on the first Monday at 10:30 a.m. To obtain an application call 941-743-1300 and select option 1 or email Lisa.Eby@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
