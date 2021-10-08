Valerie's House
Valerie’s House has resumed in-person grief support groups after a six-week hiatus caused by the COVID-19 spike. Group sessions have resumed at all three Valerie’s House locations, including in Charlotte County at First United Methodist Church. The nonprofit, which helps children grieve the loss of a loved one, has experienced an increasing number of families seeking grief counseling. About 20 percent of the new families have lost a loved one due to COVID-19. In addition, Valerie’s House is now providing grief support groups for students, teachers and staff at several schools, most recently adding Myakka Elementary School in Punta Gorda.
Valerie’s House is implementing safety precautions at all of its locations, including requiring all employees to be vaccinated and wear masks during group therapy sessions. Families, however, will not be required to be vaccinated. More information can be found at www.valerieshouse.org.
Legislative delegation meeting
The Charlotte County Legislative Delegation will meet from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 10 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charlotte’s delegation includes Sen. Joe Gruters, Senate District 23; Sen. Ben Albritton, Senate District 26; and Rep. Michael Grant, House District 75.
Local governmental bodies, special interests and citizens wishing to address the delegation must contact Grant's office no later than 4 p.m. Nov. 5 for inclusion on the agenda. Requests for time on the agenda must include the name, address and phone number of the speaker, and be received in writing — by e-mail or U.S. mail. Any printed materials intended for inclusion in the meeting package (six copies, three-hole punched) must be received by the deadline.
The deadline for filing local bills with the delegation chairman also is 4 p.m. Nov. 5. All local bills must be accompanied by completed paperwork required by the Florida Legislature, including original signatures of the legislative sponsors, and be forwarded to Rep. Michael Grant, 4355 Pinnacle St., Suite C, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980.
The public is open to all. For further information, call Grant’s office at 941-613-0914.
Professional Women in Building Triathlon
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold the inaugural Professional Women in Building Triathlon at noon Nov. 7 at the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte. The three events are axe throwing, modified cornhole and mini-golf. The prizes are as follows: $300 for first place, $200 for second and $100 for third place. A portion of the net proceeds from this event will benefit the Professional Women in Building Scholarship fund, which helps women build a career in construction. This event is open to everyone. Cost is $60 per person, which includes a Twisted Fork feast and an event shirt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Charlotte job fair
The Charlotte County Human Resources Department has scheduled a job fair for 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The county has positions available for full-time, part-time, seasonal, temporary employees and internships. For more information, call 941-743-1260.
Old car gathering
At least 50 old cars will be on display from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. There will be music and door prizes. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. The public is invited. All proceeds will support the local Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
Beyond Ourselves Bash
The Beyond Ourselves Bash, "An Evening Under the Stars" will be held from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Nov. 9 at Twin Isles Country Club to benefit the Homeless Coalition and the Peace River Wildlife Center. The evening will include dinner, music, silent auction, raffle, wine pull and 50/50. Go to the Beyond Ourselves website to register: www.pgica.org/Beyond_Ourselves.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Cooper Street seeks volunteers
Cooper Street, a nonprofit after-school program for students grades K-6, has reopened under new management. Volunteers are needed to help children with their homework from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Vaccination and masks are required. For more information, call Cate 941-626-9140.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
