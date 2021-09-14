Charlotte office hour changes
Due to staffing shortages, the Charlotte County Community Services Department has revised its facility operating hours effective Sept. 15:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Centennial Park Pool: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Sunday. Early Bird swim: Monday/Wednesday 6:30-8 a.m.; Saturdays 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
• Centennial Park Recreation Center: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool: Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
• South County Regional Park Pool: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Early Bird swim: Monday/Wednesday/Friday 6:30-8 a.m.
• Tringali Park Recreation Center: Closed until further notice.
As part of the department’s staffing efforts, an online hiring event is scheduled for 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15. Community services is hiring for lifeguard, maintenance and recreation specialist positions. To register for the event, visit tinyurl.com/CChiringevent.
CDBIA Scavenger Hunt
The CDBIA presents the CDBIA Scavenger Hunt: Building Industry Edition on Oct. 16. Teams of four will be given a list of clues to find the signs around town. The first team to return to the meeting point and post their photos will win $500. This event is open to everyone. Each team (up to four people) is $50. Cash prize is $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. There will also be a team theme prize, so get creative with your attire for the evening. Refreshments will be served before and after the scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Old car show
At least 50 old cars will be at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road in Punta Gorda from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 19. The public is welcome. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. All proceeds will support the Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
Rec center closure
Centennial Park Recreation Center will be closed for annual maintenance and training beginning Sept. 20 through Sept. 26. Regularly scheduled programming will resume Sept. 27. Centennial Park Pool will remain open during this time.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Lisa Kiddon at 727-270-9917 or likiddon@alz.org.
CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.