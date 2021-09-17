The Floridians meet
The Floridians will hold its September meeting at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdayat St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Social distancing and face masks rules will be respected. Gary Butler, from the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda, will be the guest speaker. The Floridians, which is women’s civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May, welcomes new members. For more information, call 941-255-6995 or visit the club’s website at thefloridians.club. You may also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/thefloridians.
Rec center closure
Centennial Park Recreation Center will be closed for annual maintenance and training beginning Sept. 20 through Sept. 26. Regularly scheduled programming will resume Sept. 27. Centennial Park Pool will remain open during this time.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Lisa Kiddon at 727-270-9917 or likiddon@alz.org.
CDBIA Scavenger Hunt
The CDBIA presents the CDBIA Scavenger Hunt: Building Industry Edition on Oct. 16. Teams of four will be given a list of clues to find the signs around town. The first team to return to the meeting point and post their photos will win $500. This event is open to everyone. Each team (up to four people) is $50. Cash prize is $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. There will also be a team theme prize, so get creative with your attire for the evening. Refreshments will be served before and after the scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Fertilizer ban
Southwest Florida officials remind the public that fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous may not be used on residential or commercial turf or landscape plants between June 1 and Sept. 30. During the summer rainy season, unnecessary fertilizing and improper fertilizer application can result in runoff that sends nutrients into waterways where they feed harmful aquatic algae. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/fertilizertips.
Old car show
At least 50 old cars will be at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road in Punta Gorda from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 19. The public is welcome. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. All proceeds will support the Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
Police interns sought
The Punta Gorda Police Department is currently accepting internship applications for the spring semester 2022. The internship program is open to college students and high school seniors interested in gaining educational experience in law enforcement, criminal justice and small government administration. Spots fill up quickly. To apply for any of these positions or for more information please visit www.pgdjobs.com, call 941-575-5571 or employeedevelopment@pgorda.us for more information.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Video contest
Punta Gorda in Bloom, a local nonprofit, is competing for recognition in the America in Bloom People’s Choice Award video contest. The video, created by local photographer Bruce Thompkins to highlight the achievements of the Phase One plantings on Taylor Street between Marion and Olympia avenues, is one of seven videos representing seven different America in Bloom cities around the United States. The video receiving the most online votes between now and Oct. 1 will win $1,500 to apply toward future projects. The winner will be announced on Oct. 1 during the America in Bloom Virtual Symposium. To vote, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AIB2021.
For more information about the Punta Gorda in Bloom initiative, visit them on Facebook or email PuntaGordaInBloom@gmail.com.
CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.