South County pool closures
The South County Regional Park pool, dive well and splash pad, at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be close at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The pool will resume normal operating hours Wednesday.
The pool also will be closed Sept. 25 for a swim meet. The pool will resume normal operating hours Sept. 26.
Tourist council seeks volunteer
The Tourist Development Council is seeking one volunteer who is involved in the tourism industry (examples: restaurant, attraction, etc.) or represents tourism accommodations as an owner or operator of a motel, hotel, RV park or other tourist accommodation located in the county and subject to tourist development tax. Volunteer shall be an elector of Charlotte County or reside in a county adjacent to Charlotte County and own a business within Charlotte County, have demonstrated an interest in tourist development and have paid the local business tax in Charlotte County. Length of term: four years. For an application, please call Nina at 941-743-1300, then press 2 or email Janina.stamoulis@charlottecountyfl.gov.
CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
CDBIA Scavenger Hunt
The CDBIA presents the CDBIA Scavenger Hunt: Building Industry Edition on Oct. 16. Teams of four will be given a list of clues to find the signs around town. The first team to return to the meeting point and post their photos will win $500. This event is open to everyone. Each team (up to four people) is $50. Cash prize is $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. There will also be a team theme prize, so get creative with your attire for the evening. Refreshments will be served before and after the scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
MPO seeks volunteers
The Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens’ Advisory Committee is seeking two Charlotte County residents to serve as West County representative, applicant must live west of the Myakka River; and a South County representative. The CAC reviews and makes recommendations on transportation plans and projects that the MPO board will consider. The deadline for submitting an application is Oct. 5. Go to www.ccmpo.com or contact the MPO for an application. The MPO mailing address is: Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO, 25550 Harborview Road, Suite 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Fax: 941-883-3534 Email: office@ccmpo.com. The MPO board will elect the above positions at its Oct. 18 meeting.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Historical committee seeks volunteers
The Historical Advisory Committee is searching for two volunteers who must be permanent residents of Charlotte County who are interested in preserving the history of Charlotte County. The position calls for these members to serve from different Charlotte County historical organizations. The terms are three years and will be staggered. For more information, contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Charlotte office hour changes
Due to staffing shortages, the Charlotte County Community Services Department has revised its facility operating hours effective Sept. 15:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Centennial Park Pool: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Sunday. Early Bird swim: Monday/Wednesday 6:30-8 a.m.; Saturdays 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
• Centennial Park Recreation Center: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool: Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
• South County Regional Park Pool: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Early Bird swim: Monday/Wednesday/Friday 6:30-8 a.m.
• Tringali Park Recreation Center: Closed until further notice.
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department's Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program is looking for volunteers. The police department has an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the Volunteer Staff Coordinator at 941-575-5536.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Affordable housing committee needs volunteer
The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee is searching for one volunteer to represent low income persons and to fill the unexpired term of Joanna Pohopin. The term begins immediately and expires Nov. 10, 2022.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Transportation board seeks volunteers
MPO Charlotte County Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board is seeking two volunteers: a person with a disability representing the disabled in the county and a person over 60 years of age representing the elderly in the county. Applicants must live in Charlotte County. The purpose of the LCB is to identify local service needs and to provide information, advice and direction to the Community Transportation Coordination of service to be provided to the transportation disadvantaged. The deadline for submitting an application is Oct. 5. Please go online at www.ccmpo.com or contact the MPO for an application. The MPO mailing address is: Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO, 25550 Harborview Road, Suite 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Fax: 941-883-3534 Email: office@ccmpo.com. The MPO board will elect the above positions at its Oct. 18 meeting.
