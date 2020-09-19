Park ribbon-cutting
The Charlotte County Commission will commemorate the opening of the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at the park, 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend.
The improvements were funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. The project includes adding a secondary access drive from Edgewater Drive, additional parking, a military-themed, handicap-accessible playground, a small pavilion, sidewalks and security lighting. For information on the park, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Departments, then Community Services.
Immigration film, discussion series
The Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd,. invites all to watch the new Netflix series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 1 and 2: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 23.
Episodes 3 and 4: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
Free guided walk at Tippecanoe II
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center and the Charlotte County Natural Resource Department will be offering free programs this summer. Join CHEC at 8 a.m. Sept. 24 on a free guided walk through Tippecanoe II Mitigation Park in Port Charlotte. This 150-acre preserve is home to several families of the threatened Florida scrub jay. Be prepared with drinking water, insect repellent and appropriate footwear (trails may be flooded). You must register to participate. For more information/directions and to register, call 941-475-0769. All programs cam be found at www.ChecFlorida.org.
Opposite exhibits at Visual Arts Center
The Visual Arts Center is exhibiting "COLOR" in the Main Gallery, and "Black & White" in the Goff Gallery. Both exhibits feature a variety of 2D and 3D media, and both are focused on color, or the lack thereof. Displayed together at the VAC, the complementary exhibits create an exciting visual experience. The VAC will host a virtual Awards Presentation for "COLOR" via Facebook Live at 2 p.m. Sept. 24. Following the awards, both exhibits will also be available as a virtual tour, at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
COVID-19 precautions include: a no-touch thermometer at the front desk to be used for group activities, plus gloves, masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant hand soap, sprays, wipes, and automatic dispensers available for staff and customers. Masks are required in accordance with the city of Punta Gorda.
Free estate-planning webinar
Kerry Hunter, Trust Development Officer at Englewood Bank & Trust is conducting a free estate-planning webinar from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Sept. 24. During the webinar, Hunter will review the basic elements of an estate plan, including last will and testament, power of attorney, and health-care directives, focusing on the specifics and benefits of each and the pitfalls to avoid. The webinar will also include planning tools for non-married couples and couples who have remarried, plus ways to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your assets. To register, visit www.englewoodbank.com or contact Hunter at 941-473-3629 or khunter@ebtfl.com.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
