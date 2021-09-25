Charlotte office hour changes
Due to staffing shortages, the Charlotte County Community Services Department has revised its facility operating hours effective Sept. 15:
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Centennial Park Pool: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday 7 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Sunday. Early Bird swim: Monday/Wednesday 6:30-8 a.m.; Saturdays 7 a.m.-10 a.m.
• Centennial Park Recreation Center: Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; closed Sunday.
• Port Charlotte Beach Park Pool: Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.
• South County Regional Park Pool: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Early Bird swim: Monday/Wednesday/Friday 6:30-8 a.m.
• Tringali Park Recreation Center: Closed until further notice.
Singers wanted
Bion Cantorum, a nonprofit singing ensemble, is looking for singers in all voice ranges, to perform in three concerts: Nov. 20, March 6, 2022, and July 3, 2022. Singers should be able to read music, blend well and be vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks are optional. All interested singers are invited to join the second rehearsal at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The first concert is “A New Beginning” and will feature Thanksgiving, Advent and Christmas choral pieces. The guest soloist will be Ann Alton, former principal cellist of Punta Gorda Symphony. For more information, call Jean Finks, president, at 941-626-1070.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Lisa Kiddon at 727-270-9917 or likiddon@alz.org.
CDBIA Scavenger Hunt
The CDBIA presents the CDBIA Scavenger Hunt: Building Industry Edition on Oct. 16. Teams of four will be given a list of clues to find the signs around town. The first team to return to the meeting point and post their photos will win $500. This event is open to everyone. Each team (up to four people) is $50. Cash prize is $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. There will also be a team theme prize, so get creative with your attire for the evening. Refreshments will be served before and after the scavenger hunt. For more information, visit www.cdbia.com or call 941-625-0804.
Transportation board seeks volunteers
MPO Charlotte County Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board is seeking two volunteers: a person with a disability representing the disabled in the county and a person over 60 years of age representing the elderly in the county. Applicants must live in Charlotte County. The purpose of the LCB is to identify local service needs and to provide information, advice and direction to the Community Transportation Coordination of service to be provided to the transportation disadvantaged. The deadline for submitting an application is Oct. 5. Please go online at www.ccmpo.com or contact the MPO for an application. The MPO mailing address is: Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO, 25550 Harborview Road, Suite 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Fax: 941-883-3534 Email: office@ccmpo.com. The MPO board will elect the above positions at its Oct. 18 meeting.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Barrier Island board needs volunteers
The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking two members to fill two vacant unexpired terms through Oct. 21, 2024. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982; call 941-833-5610 or email Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mote's reporting hotline
Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium offers a 24/7 hotline for reporting distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales in the Sarasota/Manatee region: 888-345-2335. Mote's Stranding Investigations Program responds to reports of distressed, injured or deceased sea turtles, manatees, dolphins or whales throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. Members of the community are strongly advised to report to the hotline, and are advised to not attempt to assist any distressed or injured animal on their own. In the rest of Florida, call Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922.
Charlotte County parking pass
Parking pass are now available for purchase at Charlotte County recreation centers and pools. Parking passes can also be purchased through the mail, phone or the tax collector’s office. Download the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/parks and click Parking & Parking Passes.
For information, contact Mike Koenig at 941-625-7529 or Mike.Koenig@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
