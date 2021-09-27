DAR meeting
The Charlotte Bay Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be meeting Oct. 5 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. Social time is at 11 a.m. and the meeting begins promptly at 11:30 a.m. Special guest speaker Gary Butler, executive director of the Military Heritage Museum, will present "Beyond the Walls of the Museum." Reservations with menu selection of either grilled salmon or Harbor Salad must be sent to Ruth Weaver at ruthweaver330@gmail.com or 941-505-4228 no later than noon Sept. 29. Lunch is $22 cash or check (payable to: Charlotte Bay Chapter, NSDAR); no credit cards. All are welcome to attend, and if you have ancestors who served during the Revolutionary War and wish to become a member of the D.A.R., contact Ruth Weaver.
Tour de North Port
The 11th annual Tour de North Port is set for Oct. 24 starting from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. Group starts begin at 8 a.m. It’s an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles. It is not a race. Registration is $50 online by Oct. 22, $55 day of and includes breakfast, a catered lunch, rest stops, T-shirt and goody bag. It’s sponsored by People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group, as a fundraiser event. See www.peoplefortrees.com for more information. Early pickup for registration packet and T-shirt and check-in will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23 during the Taste of North Port Food and Fest at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Interested in volunteering or being a sponsor? Contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
MPO seeks volunteers
The Metropolitan Planning Organization Citizens’ Advisory Committee is seeking two Charlotte County residents to serve as West County representative, applicant must live west of the Myakka River; and a South County representative. The CAC reviews and makes recommendations on transportation plans and projects that the MPO board will consider. The deadline for submitting an application is Oct. 5. Go to www.ccmpo.com or contact the MPO for an application. The MPO mailing address is: Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO, 25550 Harborview Road, Suite 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Fax: 941-883-3534 Email: office@ccmpo.com. The MPO board will elect the above positions at its Oct. 18 meeting.
Old car gathering
At least 50 old cars will be on display from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. There will be music and door prizes. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. The public is invited. All proceeds will support the local Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
Singers wanted
Bion Cantorum, a nonprofit singing ensemble, is looking for singers in all voice ranges, to perform in three concerts: Nov. 20, March 6, 2022, and July 3, 2022. Singers should be able to read music, blend well and be vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks are optional. All interested singers are invited to join the second rehearsal at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The first concert is “A New Beginning” and will feature Thanksgiving, Advent and Christmas choral pieces. The guest soloist will be Ann Alton, former principal cellist of Punta Gorda Symphony. For more information, call Jean Finks, president, at 941-626-1070.
Back Pack Angels fashion show
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) will have an Appleumpkin fashion show-luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Ave., North Port. Tickets are $25. Tickets for drawings may be purchased from Dianne at 813-758-2805 or Carol at 860-620-7656. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that works with North Port schools and preschools to deliver hygiene products to children. The Angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at AmVets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., and are always looking for volunteers. Visit www.backpackangels.org or its Facebook page for list of hygiene products and drop-off sites.
NARFE meeting
NARFE Peace River Chapter 2194 returns to its normal first Tuesday meetings beginning on Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. The speaker this month is a representative from the Charlotte County Health Department discussing current "COVID Facts and Stats." Lunch can be ordered at 11 a.m., and the presentation will begin around noon. This will be followed by the usual business meeting at which time the 2022 slate of chapter officers will be presented. NARFE meetings are open to all federal employees, retirees and their spouses. For more information call Andy at 571-259-4280.
Floating pumpkin patch
Families are invited to pick a floating pumpkin at the Pumpkin Plunge from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Select a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $10 per child, which includes the cost for the pumpkin and complimentary admission for up to two supervising adults. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
Transportation board seeks volunteers
MPO Charlotte County Transportation Disadvantaged Local Coordinating Board is seeking two volunteers: a person with a disability representing the disabled in the county and a person over 60 years of age representing the elderly in the county. Applicants must live in Charlotte County. The purpose of the LCB is to identify local service needs and to provide information, advice and direction to the Community Transportation Coordination of service to be provided to the transportation disadvantaged. The deadline for submitting an application is Oct. 5. Please go online at www.ccmpo.com or contact the MPO for an application. The MPO mailing address is: Charlotte County-Punta Gorda MPO, 25550 Harborview Road, Suite 4, Port Charlotte, FL 33980. Fax: 941-883-3534 Email: office@ccmpo.com. The MPO board will elect the above positions at its Oct. 18 meeting.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30 or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30 or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more information, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume and enjoy treats, photo stations, a mini-monster bash and more. It’s $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces its 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland. The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.