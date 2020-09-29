Guardian Ad Litem info session
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. Throughout this ordeal, GAL advocates are a consistent factor in these children’s lives. Your training helps ensure they have the needed services and support to find a safe permanent home. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour online informational session via Zoom. The October sessions will be held from noon-1 p.m. Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours available monthly to volunteer. For more information or to sign up for one of the October sessions, call 941-467-4663 or email Rick.Sloan@gal.fl.gov.
Food drive
A food drive will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Non-perishable food and cleaning supplies are needed. Just drive in and look for the tent. For more information, call 941-575-9002.
Aquatics center ribbon-cutting ceremony
Charlotte County commissioners will commemorate the opening of the Centennial Park Aquatics Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for noon Thursday at Centennial Park, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend. Due to construction on Centennial Boulevard, access to the park is from Jenks Drive off U.S. 41 southbound. Heading north on U.S. 41, follow the detour sign at the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and U.S. 41 northbound, then take a right on Jenks Drive.
The aquatics center includes a 50-meter competition pool with diving well, short and long swim lanes with starting blocks, scoreboard, bleachers and shade structures. The pool house includes restrooms with showers and lockers, pump and control room, office and storage space. Site improvements included additional parking and a community garden.
For information on the aquatic center, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Departments, then Community Services.
Hathaway Park kayak launch closed
The Hathaway Park kayak launch will be closed for repairs from Oct. 5 to Jan. 4. The boat ramp and rest of the park will remain open. Park visitors should exercise caution around the construction area. Hathaway Park is located at 35461 Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda. For information, contact Jennifer Henderson at 941-613-3237 or Jennifer.Henderson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Immigration film, discussion series
The Immigration Justice Committee, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd,. invites all to watch the new Netflix series, “Immigration Nation,” a six-part series made in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, and then participate in a series of online discussions. The remaining discussion schedule is as follows:
Episodes 3 and 4: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 7.
Episodes 5 and 6: 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 21.
To register, provide your name and email address to Immigrationjusticeuu@gmail.com. A Zoom link will be sent one day prior to each scheduled discussion. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
FPL gift card contest
Florida Power & Light is offering a chance to win $50 Restaurant.com gift cards. Families will compete against each other for $50 Restaurant.com gift cards from now through Oct. 15, in the newly launched Save Together, Dine Together: FPL Family Challenge at FPLsavetogether.com. Players will race against the clock to answer multiple choice questions using the game’s interactive platform while learning tips on how to save energy. Each week, for six weeks, up to 100 FPL customers will receive family meal prizes sponsored by FPL, including Restaurant.com gift cards valued at $50 to use on a meal of their choice.
Extra time spent working, cooking and relaxing at home means more energy usage than normal this summer. Here are a few tips for stay-at-home energy efficiency:
• Keep bedroom and other door open – closed doors can block the airflow and cause you A/C to pump more air to keep the house cool.
• Turn off fans and lights when you leave a room.
• Adjust the washing machine to the appropriate water level for each load and clean the lint filter in your dryer before every load.
• Video game consoles can add to energy costs, especially when left on. Save energy and money by opting for a board game night or spending time outdoors with your family.
Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star's Sports Bar 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. There are no dues and everyone is welcome. The club raises money for various local charities. Last season, the club distributed $5,000 to local youth organizations and a $2,000 scholarship to Charlotte Technical College.
