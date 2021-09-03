Pool closures
The South County Regional Park Pool at 670 Cooper St., Punta Gorda, will be closed Sept. 4 for a swim meet.
The Port Charlotte Beach Park pool, at 4500 Harbor Blvd., will be closed for maintenance from Sept. 7-13.
DeSoto 9/11 ceremony
DeSoto County Fire Rescue will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 on the lawn outside the DeSoto County Courthouse, 115 E. Oak St., Arcadia. In attendance will be DeSoto County Fire Rescue, DeSoto County Sheriff's Office, Arcadia Police Department, The American Legion Honor Guard Post 11 and The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2824. For more info, contact DeSoto County Fire Rescue Administration at 863-993-4842.
Alternates sought for committee
The Charlotte County Commission is seeking three qualified applicants to serve as alternates on the Charter Review Commission. The CRC reviews the charter and proposes any amendments for placement on the November 2022 general election ballot. Applicants must be registered Charlotte County voters and must have lived in the county for six months prior to the appointment and during the appointment. No member may be appointed who has served three full terms as a voting member. All interested parties should submit their request for consideration in writing with a completed application. Applications must be received by the close of business on Sept. 13. Mail applications to: Janette S. Knowlton, County Attorney, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948-1094. The application is available online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/core/fileparse.php/242/urlt/application.pdf.
Old car show
At least 50 old cars will be at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road in Punta Gorda from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 19. The public is welcome. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. All proceeds will support the Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
Video contest
Punta Gorda in Bloom, a local nonprofit, is competing for recognition in the America in Bloom People’s Choice Award video contest. The video, created by local photographer Bruce Thompkins to highlight the achievements of the Phase One plantings on Taylor Street between Marion and Olympia avenues, is one of seven videos representing seven different America in Bloom cities around the United States. The video receiving the most online votes between now and Oct. 1 will win $1,500 to apply toward future projects. The winner will be announced on Oct. 1 during the America in Bloom Virtual Symposium. To vote, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AIB2021.
For more information about the Punta Gorda in Bloom initiative, visit them on Facebook or email PuntaGordaInBloom@gmail.com.
CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
Lake Worth Boulevard closed
Lake Worth Boulevard from Midway Boulevard to Durant Street in Port Charlotte will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Nov. 12. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible, to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Mike Martindell at 941-764-4569 or Mike.Martindell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Assistance with electric bills
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is accepting applications for assistance with electric bills. The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is supported by the Department of Economic Opportunity as part of an award totaling $579,818 with 0% financed from non-governmental sources.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance is available once in a 12-month period to eligible households based on monthly gross income, to help off-set the cost of home energy. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Low-Income Home Energy CRISIS Assistance may also be available to households with the power off, a past due bill, final notice or security deposit. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30, 2021, or until all funds are expended.
Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program, sponsored by the Department of Elder Affairs and the Area Agency on Aging of SW Florida and administered by Charlotte County Human Services, may have funds available for those households with at least one member 60 years of age or older and a past due energy bill.
Apply and complete the application online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov – in the Community Menu click “Help Paying Bills.”
For questions or assistance with the application, contact Charlotte County Human Services at 941-833-6500.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Lisa Kiddon at 727-270-9917 or likiddon@alz.org.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department's Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program is looking for volunteers. The police department has an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the Volunteer Staff Coordinator at 941-575-5536.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
