Pool closures
The Port Charlotte Beach Park pool, at 4500 Harbor Blvd., will be closed for maintenance from Sept. 7-13.
The Ann & Chuck Dever Regional pool and splash pad, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood, will be closed on Aug. 30 for three weeks for the installation of pool lighting fixtures.
Old car show
At least 50 old cars will be at the Masonic Lodge on the corner of Airport and Taylor Road in Punta Gorda from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 19. The public is welcome. Hot dogs, hamburgers and soft drinks will be available. All proceeds will support the Masonic Lodge 115 Scholarship Fund.
Charlotte Chorale concerts
The Charlotte Chorale announces their 2021-22 season with three choral concerts commencing with the Christmas concert "A Time of Wonder"at 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. The concert will include traditional and not-so-traditional Christmas music. The next concert "America The Beautiful," will be performed at 4 p.m. March 12 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda. The third and final concert of the season showcasing Italian composers, "Viva Italia!" will be at 4 p.m. April 23 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church in Punta Gorda.
Additionally, the Charlotte Chorale will bring offer the concert, "Enchanting Music at Twilight," performed by the internationally acclaimed pianist, Tianshu Wang, at 4 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda. Tickets and reservations for this concert are separate from The Charlotte Chorale concert tickets.
Tickets and reservations for the three Chorale concerts and the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang can be purchased by calling the ticket office 941-204-0033. Individual concert tickets are $25 for adults/$10 for students, or season tickets (three concerts) are $65 for adults /$25 for students. Tickets for the special concert featuring Dr. Tianshu Wang are available at a price of $40 for adults/$20 for students. For more information, go to www.charlottechorale.com or call 941-204-0033. Rehearsals begin in October 2021. The Chorale is open to new members with experience in choral singing.
CHS class reunions
Charlotte High School classes of 1959, 1960 and 1961, are planning a Class Reunion for Oct. 8-10. There will be several functions to allow the classmates to get together. Weekend tickets are $60 each. For more info, contact Sherra by email at sherra0812@yahoo.com.
Boca beach cleanup
Gasparilla Vacations is hosting a volunteer beach clean-up from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sept. 18 at 5th Street Beach in Boca Grande. It's part of the 34th year of International Coastal Clean-Up Day and in partnership with Keep Lee County Beautiful and Ocean Conservancy. Volunteers may sign up at www.klcb.org/events/coastal-cleanup and choose the Boca Grande site. Registered volunteers will receive a T-shirt. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Contact Rob Domke at 941-964-1426 or rob@go2boca.com.
Alternates sought for committee
The Charlotte County Commission is seeking three qualified applicants to serve as alternates on the Charter Review Commission. The CRC reviews the charter and proposes any amendments for placement on the November 2022 general election ballot. Applicants must be registered Charlotte County voters and must have lived in the county for six months prior to the appointment and during the appointment. No member may be appointed who has served three full terms as a voting member. All interested parties should submit their request for consideration in writing with a completed application. Applications must be received by the close of business on Sept. 13. Mail applications to: Janette S. Knowlton, County Attorney, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948-1094. The application is available online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/core/fileparse.php/242/urlt/application.pdf.
Halloween Tea Party
Join North Port Parks & Recreation for a "Not-So-Scary" Halloween Tea Party from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 16 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W Price Blvd. Kids 7 and under accompanied by an adult can wear a costume and enjoy treats, photo stations, a mini-monster bash and more. It's $10 a pair (child and adult) and $3 for each additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/2k6PQ4T.
Tour de North Port
The 11th Annual Tour de North Port is set for Oct. 24 starting from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St. Group starts begin at 8 a.m. It's an organized on-road scenic bicycle ride covering 15, 35, or 65 miles of the most beautiful, natural settings seen in all of Southwest Florida. It is not a race. Registration ($50 online by Oct. 22, $55 day of) includes breakfast, a catered lunch, desserts, fully-stocked rest stops, mobile SAG, T-shirt and goody bag. It's sponsored by People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group since 1997, as a fundraiser event. See www.peoplefortrees.com for more information. Early pickup for registration packet and T-shirt along with check-in will be available from 10 a.m.-2 p.m Oct. 23 during the Taste of North Port Food and Fest at the City Center Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Interested in volunteering or being a sponsor? Contact Alice White at 941-468-2486 or email treelady12001@yahoo.com.
DeSoto Chamber office moves
The DeSoto County Chamber of Commerce office will be moving from 16 S. Volusia Ave., in Arcadia, to 222 E. Oak St., in Mosaic's DeSoto office. Starting Sept. 14, the chamber will be utilizing the first floor and will use Mosaic’s community room for its meetings and events. The move will take about two full weeks to complete and during that time the office will be closed. For more information, contact Debbie Wertz at chamber@desotochamberfl.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer's
The Walk to End Alzheimer's will be held Oct. 2 at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. before the walk begins at 9:30 a.m. The walk is about two miles.
All funds raised further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. There is no registration fee, but participants are asked to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer's. Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer's T-shirt via USPS. To receive a shirt in time for Walk day, participants must raise the T-shirt minimum at least four weeks prior to the event. For more information, contact Lisa Kiddon at 727-270-9917 or likiddon@alz.org.
Police volunteers
The Punta Gorda Police Department's Volunteers in Policing (VIP) Program is looking for volunteers. The police department has an active and diverse volunteer program including vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services and more. Members of the community interested in volunteering are encouraged to contact the Volunteer Staff Coordinator at 941-575-5536.
Floating pumpkin patch
Families are invited to pick a floating pumpkin at the Pumpkin Plunge from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Select a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $10 per child, which includes the cost for the pumpkin and complimentary admission for up to two supervising adults. Children under 11 must be accompanied by an adult. There will be crafts and games on the pool deck. Registration is required at http://bit.ly/PumpkinPlunge or at the North Port Aquatic Center. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/PumpkinPlunge.
Back Pack Angels fashion show
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children (Back Pack Angels) will have an Appleumpkin fashion show-luncheon fundraiser from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Ave., North Port. Tickets are $25. Fashions are presented by Dillards. Tickets for drawings may be purchased from Dianne at 813-758-2805 or Carol at 860-620-7656. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that works with North Port schools and preschools to deliver hygiene products to needy children. The Angels meet at 10 a.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Am-Vets 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port, and are always looking for volunteers. Visit www.backpackangels.org or their Facebook page for list of hygiene products and drop-off sites.
Coast Guard Auxiliary needs volunteers
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary needs a few good volunteers who are willing to give their time to an organization which cares about and fosters boating safety. There are many jobs needed:
• Instructors;
• Visitors to give boater information to businesses;
• Members willing to train as boat crew;
• Volunteers to give free boat safety inspections;
• And, people who are willing to train as leaders.
For more information, call Venice USCG Auxiliary at 941-488-1900.
Book drive
Copperfish Books, located at 212 W. Virginia Ave., Unit 112 in Punta Gorda, is hosting a book drive for economically disadvantaged and at-risk children in Charlotte County. These children receive funding for child care services through the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland (ELCFH). The drive is focused on Great Books to Read by Kindergarten with titles that help children prepare socially and emotionally for kindergarten entry. More than $600 has been donated to the book drive, which will help to assure Charlotte County children in need will have these special books to read this summer. Bundles of high quality books will be available for purchase and donation through the Copperfish Book website at www.copperfishbooks.com. For more information on the book drive, email copperfishbook@comcast.net.
