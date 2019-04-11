Old Timers luncheon
The Old Timers luncheon will be held on April 27 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Come and visit with old friends. Tickets for the luncheon are $20 and will be sold until April 20. No tickets will be sold at the door.To purchase your tickets, call 941-639-3241 or 941-625-5027. All are welcome.
Chops & Rods Show
The Lords of Mayhem will hold their second annual car and bike show from noon to 3 p.m.m on Saturday, April 13 at Bandito’s Bar, across from the Publix shopping center in Gulf cove (rain date will be the following Saturday, April 20). Bikes must be registered by 1 p.m. the day of the show, and cars pre-registered three days in advance with Bandito’s Bar, 5665 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Registration fees are $20 for cars and $10 for motorcycles. Trophy classes include Car: Rod, Custom and Classic, and Bike: Custom, Classic and Ride In. Join for fun and music, hot dogs and amazing chops and rods. For more information, call Bandito’s Bar at 941-691-4221. Proceeds will be donated to The Charlotte County Homeless Coalition. Donations are welcome.
Everything deserves a second chance
Join the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County for an evening of handbags and fashion jewelry sale and silent auction. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on April 25 at D’Vine Wine & Gift Emporium, 701 JC Center Court #2, Port Charlotte. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals. For more information contact Lisa at lwagner@awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on April 18 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. The meeting will feature a presentation titled “Love is in the Air” by Reinier Munguia, a full-time naturalist and nature photographer whose work has appeared in books, magazines and scientific publications. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 863-244-2652 or visit www.peaceriveraudubon society.org.
Choices and Chances to be shown
The Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte will be screening, Choices and Chances, at 6 p.m. on April 17. The movie was shot entirely in Charlotte County featuring local actors. After a high school student dies in a car crash, a popular classmate Tiffany spirals into depression. She becomes the target of bullies until she learns the choices we make are chances we take with the lives of those we love. After the screening, we will host a discussion with the director.This film is free and open to the public. No tickets or reservations needed. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, call 941-613-3192 or Bill.MacDonald@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Military Heritage Museum hosts opening gala
The new Military Heritage Museum will be opening up its doors for a one-day very special Opening Gala from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. The public is invited to a special evening preview of the new Military Heritage Museum membership experience at the new location 900 West Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. The event cost is $50 per person and is limited to the first 225 who register. To register, call 941-575-9002 or register online at the museum’s website: www.freedomisntfree.org.
Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on April 17 in the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be Jennifer Hecker, Executive Director, Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program who will give an informative presentation on environmental issues relating to the plans for Lake Okeechobee. Guests are welcome to attend the club’s regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting. For more information call, 219-613-7506 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org.
New art exhibit
The Portrait Studio Group will exhibit a selection of their portraits during the months of April and May at the Unitarian Universalist Gallery. The art pieces, vary stylistically and are rendered in a variety of mediums . Also on exhibit will be natural and creative pine needle baskets and painted gourds. The public is invited to a reception to meet the artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Gallery, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Lite refreshments will be served. For more information, call 941-627-4303.
Presentation on plastics in the environment
Dr. Terry Root, Nobel Laureate from Stanford University, will be giving a presentation on plastics in the environment entitled,”Innocent Victims: Impact of Plastics on Wildlife.” It will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at the Congregational UCC, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. The event is free and the public is invited to come for the discussion, refreshments, door prizes, and ideas to reduce our use of plastics.
Audubon Society field trip planned
Join the Peace River Audubon Society for a field trip to Fort DeSoto Park Pinellas County on Saturday, April 13. Fort DeSoto Park offers sightings of many migrants during the fall and spring migration. Meet at 7 a.m. at the north carpool location which is off of Kings Highway at the Walmart parking lot across from Culvers (385 Kings Hwy), off I 75, Exit 170. Bring a wide brim hat, sunscreen, water, lunch, and binoculars. For any questions, call Mike at 863-244-2652. All meetings, field trips, and walkabouts are free and open to the public.
Charlotte Players to present ‘Sex Please, We’re Sixty’The Charlotte Players will present “Sex Please, We’re Sixty, on April 11 to April 28 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1100 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Show times are Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for students. For more information, call 941-255-1022.
‘Anything by Canvas’
Join in for “Anything but Canvas”at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda paint wine glasses. Supplies and snacks included, $40 per person at visualartcenter.org, For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
Kindergarten Round-Up
All Charlotte County elementary schools will be holding Kindergarten Round-Up events today through Friday, April 12 for parents and guardians of children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. A video on the round up is available at yourcharlotteschools.net. Parents or guardians should take their child’s proof of date of birth, proof of immunizations, proof of physical exam and proof of residence to the school in their district. Contact the elementary school in your district for times.
Pickleball tournament scheduled
Indoor Men and Women’s doubles pickleball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on April 28 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. This tournament is for players who are skill level 3.0 to 4.0. All participants receive free breakfast refreshments and lunch (which includes pizza, soda and ice cream). There will be raffle items with proceeds going towards Charlotte County Kids Camp. The top 3 finishers in each division receive prizes. This is a double elimination tournament using 6 courts. Cost is $15, and registration must be made by April 19. Call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Spring Barn and Crafts sales
The Men’s Club & the Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, will hold their spring barn sale and hand-made crafts sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Satruday, April 12-13. Barn sale questions can be directed to 941-697-8373; craft questions to 941-697-5533.
Free Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Are you looking for something different to try in your landscape? Want to plant it and forget it? Want it to surprise you when it throws out a show-stopping bloom? If so, then it is time to try some of the wonderful bulbs that will happily thrive in our south Florida gardens. Join as Tom Becker, shares some bulb planting inspiration at 2 p.m.on April 16 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Free; registration not required. For more information, call 941-286-6111.
The Charlotte County Concert Band to present ‘Strike Up The Band’
On Sunday afternoon, April 14, at 3 p.m., the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “Strike Up The Band” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or the day of the concert.
Art Explorer’s Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
