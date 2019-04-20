J3 Vocal Showband
J3 Vocal Showband will take the stage for the last show of the season at 7 p.m. today at The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Tickets range from $20-$39. For tickets or more information visit www.sunevents.com or contact the box office at 941-625-4172 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Old Timers luncheon
The Old Timers luncheon will be held on April 27 at Hurricane Charley’s, 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at noon. Come and visit with old friends. Tickets for the luncheon are $20 and will be sold until today, April 20. No tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase your tickets, call 941-639-3241 or 941-625-5027. All are welcome.
Peace River Audubon Society yard sale
The volunteers of the Peace River Audubon Society are holding a yard sale of miscellaneous items plus plants and baked goods at the Audubon-Pennington Nature Park from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, April 20 at 1153 Alton Road, Port Charlotte. The proceeds from the sale are to benefit the butterfly garden as well as the raised planters in the parking lot with native plants to attract butterflies. For more information about the Peace River Audubon Society, check out our website at www.PeaceRiverAudubon.org more information contact Cindy at cinmac18@gmail.com.
Car wash planned
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be holding a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Charlotte State Bank and Trust, Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. A donation of $5 is requested. Refreshments will also be available for sale. For more information, call 941-626-7631.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8 to 18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 through June 7, middle-school session runs June 10 through June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 through June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15 is $130 after $165 after May 16. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Car wash planned
The Charlotte High School chapter of the National Honor Society is holding a car wash at the Punta Gorda office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 2331 Tamiami Trail (at the corner of Tamiami and Airport Road). The students will be washing cars from noon to 3 p.m. today in the bank parking lot. The troop is requesting a minimum of $5 for a car wash, but donations in any amount are appreciated. Contact Jacob at 941-676-0233 for more information, or call the Punta Gorda office at 941-639-2511.
Hemingway’s Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Sunset cruise for Guardian Ad Litem
The Sunset Cruise on the Kingfisher double-decker boat will be held April 24 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Arrival time is 6:15 p.m. with cast off promptly at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation that supports Charlotte County children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Tickets are $50 and includes a buffet dinner. For tickets call 941-613-3233 or voiesforkids.org. There are limited tickets. Please wear suitable boat shoes.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Charlotte Players to present ‘Sex Please, We’re Sixty’
The Charlotte Players will present “Sex Please, We’re Sixty,” from now through April 28 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1100 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Show times are Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for students. For more information, call 941-255-1022.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170, ext. 406.
Pickleball tournament scheduled
Indoor Men and Women’s doubles pickleball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on April 28 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. This tournament is for players who are skill level 3.0 to 4.0. All participants receive free breakfast refreshments and lunch (which includes pizza, soda and ice cream). There will be raffle items with proceeds going towards Charlotte County Kids Camp. The top three finishers in each division receive prizes. This is a double elimination tournament using 6 courts. Cost is $15, and registration must be made by April 19. Call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college. The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Art Explorer’s Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four week-long sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1-3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2-3 with performances from noon to 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9-13. Camp week will be from June 9-15. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla, Florida. All must apply online at www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.