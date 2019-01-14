Peace River Audubon meeting set
Peace River Audubon will hold its next meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. This month's meeting of the Peace River Audubon Society features a presentation on the results of the recent Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Over 60 participants spent more than 400 hours in search of birds by foot, car, cart, or boat, and covered over 500 miles by land or sea. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 863-244-2652 or visit
Fourth Friday free movie offered
This month's Fourth Friday Free Movie presented by Women Against Racism & Discrimination is the all-time, 1957, courtroom classic, 12 Angry Men. Taking place mainly in the jury chamber, 12 white, male jurors must judge the fate of a Puerto Rican youth charged with stabbing his father to death. During deliberations, each juror is forced to come face to face with own individual morality, character, preconceived opinions and biases.
Free and open to all, the program starts at 1 p.m., Jan. 25, at FGCU's Renaissance Academy at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. Light snacks will be provided. Everyone is invited to remain after the movie for comments and discussion.
Czech/Slovak Club to meet
The American Czech and Slovak Club of Southwest Florida will meet on Tuesday, at Luigi’s Family Restaurant, 3883 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Social and lunch “on your own” will begin at noon, with the meeting called to order at 1 pm. This meeting will focus on planning the annual Ethnic Memorial Picnic as well as other social activities. The Club welcomes all who are interested. For more information, call 941-286-3467 or contact mert4677@aol.com.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men's and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children's Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
Fundraiser for SWFL Honor Flight
SouthWest Florida Honor Flight Fundraiser including dinner, music and dancing, will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Eagles Club, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Sharon Robinson at 941-468-0551.
Annual seminar announced
Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will holds its 2019 Annual Seminar on Jan. 31. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Seminar begins at 9 a.m. at 24 Twenty-One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Presenter will be Kenneth W. Heger, Ph.D.. He is on the faculty of the University of Maryland’s College of Information Studies, where he teaches Archives and Digital Curation and directs the digitization lab in the iSchool’s Digital Curation Information Center. Cost is $35 for SWFLGG members and $55 for non‐members. For more information or to register visit swflgg.org/upload/events/files/1543179551_Heger2019FinalSemnarFlyer.pdf.
Space still available for Honor Flight 2019
The Sole Purpose of Honor Flights is straightforward and pure spirited: To transport our Veterans to Washington, DC, to be honored at their memorial.
On May 4, SWFL Honor Flight will again honor our veterans by transporting them, and a guardian, to Washington D.C. to visit numerous monuments, including the WWII Memorial and The Changing of the Guard in Arlington Cemetery. There is still space available for additional veterans and guardians. Although the cost of this year’s trip is nearly $95,000, the veteran pays nothing for this wonderful trip. Guardians pay their own way, at $550. Donations are always appreciated. Honor Flight receives no corporate or government sponsorship. Our funding comes primarily from individuals who recognize the great accomplishments and sacrifices of Veterans and want them to see their memorial before it’s too late.
We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization, and donations are tax-deductible. If you would like more information about this topic, call Ginni Fay 941-315-0131, or email: ginnif@aol.com or Liz Barton at 941-628-1298, or email: goddessofvets@gmail.com.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
Calling all First Time Florida Gardeners
Are you new to Florida? Do you think we don’t have seasons? Do you think that you can grow all the plants you used to grow up north? Maybe you think that we are a tropical paradise where anything and everything can grow with abandon. Have you tried growing tomatoes in the summer? Is there a secret formula?
This program is specifically intended to take the frustration out of being a First Time Florida Gardener. Come enjoy Master Gardener Diane Peterson’s presentation at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, at PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
For more information, contact Nancy Palmer, 941-286-6111 or npalmer2704@hotmail.com.
Citizen's Climate Lobby announces meeting
The Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Chapter of Citizen's Climate Lobby announces their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. today, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Dr., Punta Gorda.
Citizen's Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit national organization whose mission is to create the political will for climate solutions. For more information, visit www.citizensclimatelobby.org or email portcharlotte@citizensclimatelobby.org. All are welcome.
"Invaders From Afar: Invasive, Exotic Plants of SW Florida" Lecture
Join Alan (Al) Squires, Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, at the Fireplace Pavilion at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, as he discusses and shows examples of Florida’s non-native, invasive exotic pest plants.
Mr. Squires will have examples of many of these plants and will distribute free literature to help residents identify and remove them. The booklet, “Identifying & Controlling Invasive Exotic Plants in Southwest Florida: A Homeowner’s Guide” will be distributed to the first 20 people who register for this free program.
This program is presented by Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. For more information and registration for this free program, call 941-475-0769.
'Feeling' Alright' tribute to 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association will present a new tribute/variety show, "Feelin' Alright," a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock featuring Pat Surface and American Pie (Donna Surface, Bill Marsh, and Butch Schmidt), at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26, at the PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.pgica.org or call 941-637-1655 or stop by PGICA. All concerts and cabarets offered by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are open to the general public.
Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be master gardener and horticulture educator, Thomas Becker, who will present a program on Bulbs for Florida. He will offer suggestions for choosing the type and varieties of bulbs that can be grown successfully in our sub-tropical gardens.
Guests are welcome to attend the club's regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting.
For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities please contact club president, Joyce Stanley at 219-613-7506 or visit the club's website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club's Facebook page.
Western New Yorkers reunion
WNY Reunion will be held on March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and donuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Bring a dish to pass and your own plates, silverware, and napkins. $3 per person donation at door registration. Short business meeting, roll call of counties, and door prizes will follow lunch. Please join us and other Western New Yorkers for fellowship and camaraderie. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'If Not for Music'
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present "If Not for Music" at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. At this concert hear some of the most exciting and descriptive pieces by internationally renowned composers and arrangers. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the door the night of the concert.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during its Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The next Wild Wednesday program is Jan. 16, showing "Planet Earth II – Jungles." "Planet Earth II" is a breath-taking British nature documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Due to popularity, there will be two showings for all January, February, and March films: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Charlotte Chorale benefit concert planned
The Charlotte Chorale announced its Benefit Concert for 2019 will be all about that Old Time Rock and Roll featuring the critically acclaimed band Phil Dirt and the Dozers. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Concert tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. As a reminder the Benefit Concert is not a part of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2018-19 season concert series and tickets must be purchased separately.
Water Quality Summit set
Charlotte County will host the Water Quality Summit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
The event will feature three panel discussions with scientists, researchers, engineers and policymakers on the subject of harmful algal blooms, such as red tide and blue-green algae. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at https://ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com.
For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Board of County Commission Strategic Focus-Area workshop
The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Strategic Focus-Area Workshop related to the Fiscal Year Budget 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Board of County Commission Budget public meeting
Charlotte County Commissioners will hold a public meeting to hear citizen input related to the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 budgets at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The public is encouraged to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
