Peace River Audubon meeting set
Peace River Audubon will hold its next meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. This month's meeting of the Peace River Audubon Society features a presentation on the results of the recent Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count. Over 60 participants spent more than 400 hours in search of birds by foot, car, cart, or boat, and covered over 500 miles by land or sea. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 863-244-2652 or visit www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
Calling all First Time Florida Gardeners
Are you new to Florida? Do you think we don’t have seasons? Do you think that you can grow all the plants you used to grow up north? Maybe you think that we are a tropical paradise where anything and everything can grow with abandon. Have you tried growing tomatoes in the summer? Is there a secret formula?
This program is specifically intended to take the frustration out of being a First Time Florida Gardener. Come enjoy Master Gardener Diane Peterson’s presentation at 2 p.m. today, at PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Nancy Palmer, 941-286-6111 or npalmer2704@hotmail.com.
Board of County Commission Strategic Focus-Area workshop
The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Strategic Focus-Area Workshop related to the Fiscal Year Budget 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 at 8 a.m. today, at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men's and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children's Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
Fundraiser for SWFL Honor Flight
SouthWest Florida Honor Flight Fundraiser including dinner, music and dancing, will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Eagles Club, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Sharon Robinson at 941-468-0551.
Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be master gardener and horticulture educator, Thomas Becker, who will present a program on Bulbs for Florida. He will offer suggestions for choosing the type and varieties of bulbs that can be grown successfully in our sub-tropical gardens.
Guests are welcome to attend the club's regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting.
For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities please contact club president, Joyce Stanley at 219-613-7506 or visit the club's website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club's Facebook page.
Western New Yorkers reunion
WNY Reunion will be held on March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and donuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Bring a dish to pass and your own plates, silverware, and napkins. $3 per person donation at door registration. Short business meeting, roll call of counties, and door prizes will follow lunch. Please join us and other Western New Yorkers for fellowship and camaraderie. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'If Not for Music'
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present "If Not for Music" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. At this concert hear some of the most exciting and descriptive pieces by internationally renowned composers and arrangers. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the door the night of the concert.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during its Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The next Wild Wednesday program is Jan. 16, showing "Planet Earth II – Jungles." "Planet Earth II" is a breath-taking British nature documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Due to popularity, there will be two showings for all January, February, and March films: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Charlotte Chorale benefit concert planned
The Charlotte Chorale announced its Benefit Concert for 2019 will be all about that Old Time Rock and Roll featuring the critically acclaimed band Phil Dirt and the Dozers. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Concert tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. As a reminder the Benefit Concert is not a part of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2018-19 season concert series and tickets must be purchased separately.
Water Quality Summit set
Charlotte County will host the Water Quality Summit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
The event will feature three panel discussions with scientists, researchers, engineers and policymakers on the subject of harmful algal blooms, such as red tide and blue-green algae. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at https://ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com.
For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Board of County Commission Budget public meeting
Charlotte County Commissioners will hold a public meeting to hear citizen input related to the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 budgets at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The public is encouraged to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Charlotte County Pride Fest
The 2019 Charlotte County Pride Fest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Special entertainment by Steven Andrade as Cher and Spikey Van Dykey. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-204-3505 or visit www.charlottecountypridefl.org.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda.
The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the 5th annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
How-To Festival planned
Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Bvld., Port Charlotte, will host a How-To Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 26. Join a variety of free community presentations and workshops throughout the day. Do you want to learn how to play pickleball, utilize rain barrels, be a good beach steward, frost a cake, or make a 3D model? These are just a few of the events you can attend. Food trucks will be on hand. For more information, contact Erin Creighton at 941-613-3188 or erin.creighton@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
'Reach to Teach' fashion show and benefit luncheon
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual “Reach to Teach” fashion show and benefit luncheon at noon on Jan. 27, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission to support local women aspiring to be an educator. Local high school seniors receive funds for their education in their freshmen year until graduation from college. For tickets and information email dkgfashionshow2019@comcast.net.
Annual Chili Cook-off
The Eagles annual chili cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the Eagles Lodge 23111 Harborview Drive, Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cook’s who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There will be prizes. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Chili will start selling at noon for $1 per bowl. All proceeds are donated to charity. For more information or questions call 941-423-8453.
'Chef Nights for Kids'
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host "Chefs Night for Kids' event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Thursday, at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan 23, 2019 at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
Regatta Series dates set
The Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte, has been selected as the host site for the 2018-2019 2.4mR CanAm Regatta Series. The events will take place starting on Dec. 4th with the North American Championship followed by the US National Championships as part of the CanAm Championship Series. Registration, vessel launching and social events will all take place at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
The regatta dates are:
Jan 26-27, 2019: Edge Midwinters CanAm # 3
Feb 23-24, 2019: CanAm # 4
March 29-31, 2019: CanAm Finale # 5
Fore more information, call 941-286-0722 or martinh@LDreeves.com.
