Fundraiser for Community Cats of Charlotte
A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on today, March 30 at the Triton Stone parking lot located on the corner of US 41 North and Kings Highway in Charlotte Harbor. All proceeds are for Community Cats of Charlotte to spay/neuter feral cats in the county.
Peace River Revival scheduled
The second annual Peace River Revival will be held at 12:30 p.m. today, March 30 in Laishley Park. The event will feature JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams Petty Grass, the Hillbenders and Donna the Buffalo. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $100 for VIP or $45 general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/6294223/the-peace-river-revival-punta-gorda-laishley-park.
