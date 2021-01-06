Visual Arts Center open house
The Visual Arts Center of Punta Gorda will host an Outdoor/Indoor Open House from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda.
Visitors will be able to talk to fine art instructors in acrylics, oil, watercolor, charcoal, scratchboard and abstract art, or visit with instructors in pottery, jewelry or glass studios in a spacious, open-air event spread out to accommodate social distancing. Instructors will present demonstrations in a variety of media, and visitors will be able to try some art techniques before they reserve a seat in Onsite Classes, Online Classes and Evening Socials that will begin the week of January 11.
VAC classrooms have been outfitted with plexiglass barriers between, and in front of tables. The Visual Arts Center will continue to follow the current social distancing policy in place, which means each class will allow up to 10 students max to maintain distance between students. Several art classes are being offered online, so anyone who wishes to learn art from the comfort of home can do so.
During the Open House event, live broadcasts featuring instructors and demonstrations will happen at www.facebook.com/VACPuntaGorda. Registration for onsite classes, online classes and evening socials is now open at www.VisualArtCenter.org.
Skate park closures
The J.M. Berlin/Rotary Skate Park in Englewood will be closed for repairs through Friday. Park patrons are encouraged to visit Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, at 2605 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. The Capt. Don Cerbone Memorial Skate Park, however, will be closed for maintenance from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17. The skate park is expected to reopen on Jan. 18. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Food drive
Burnt Store Isles Boat Club and Homeowners Association are sponsoring a food drive from 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 11 at the corner of Monaco and Tripoli in Punta Gorda. Non-perishables and personal cleaning supplies will be accepted. For more info, call Donna at 651-260-2538.
Capricorn Boulevard lane closure
A lane closure will occur on the northbound section of Capricorn Boulevard, between Palisade Road to Sandhill Boulevard, in the Deep Creek area on Monday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. The Public Works Department minds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Water service interruption
A water service interruption is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11, from approximately 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., for all addresses within Heritage Landing. This is required work for the Burnt Store Road widening project. Customers within this area should plan on being without water service during this time.
For information, contact Stephen Kipfinger at 941-764-4300 or Stephen.Kipfinger@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Westwind Drive closed
Westwind Drive at Cape Haze Drive will be closed through Jan. 11. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Centennial Fishing Derby
Charlotte County Community Services will be hosting the Centennial Fishing Derby through Jan. 31. This is a free “catch, photo and release” derby open to all ages. Fish any legal Charlotte County waters in this multi-species fresh and saltwater tournament. Qualifying fish are not required to be brought to a weigh station, but photo entries must have the official centennial derby measuring stick in them. Pick up your official centennial derby measuring stick at any Charlotte County recreation center or library. Prizes are awarded based on division and species. For the official rules, visit www.charlottecounty100.com/fishing-derby. For information, contact David Plautz at 941-833-3579 or David.Plautz@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Charlotte Senior Games 2021
Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2021 from March 1-28. This Olympic-style athletic competition is sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serves as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens is open and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, in Englewood, and www.tinyurl.com/CharCoSeniorGames. Registration deadline for a Senior Games T-shirt is Feb. 5. For information, contact Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center at 941-681-3760 or Jill.Boyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road in Port Charlotte will be closed until Feb. 26. Detour signs are in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Skip a week of irrigation
The Southwest Florida Water Management District is reminding residents who irrigate their lawns to skip a week or more of watering during the cooler months of January and February.
According to research by the University of Florida, grass doesn’t need to be watered as often during the cooler months. One-half to three-quarters of an inch of water every 10–14 days is sufficient. If your lawn has received any significant rainfall, then you can turn off your irrigation system and operate it manually as needed.
You can determine when your grass needs water when:
• Grass blades are folded in half lengthwise on at least one-third of your yard.
• Grass blades appear blue-gray.
• Grass blades do not spring back, leaving footprints on the lawn for several minutes after walking on it.
Watering only every other week at most during the winter will help conserve drinking water supplies that the public needs for critical uses during the dry season.
For additional information, visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SkipAWeek.
Changes at Sandhill, Capricorn
A traffic pattern change will occur at the intersection of Sandhill and Capricorn boulevards in the Deep Creek area from Monday, Jan. 11 until March 11. Advanced warning signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible or allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Punta Gorda, Englewood libraries offer laptop access
The Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and Englewood Charlotte Public Library is now providing lobby laptop access by reservation. Access will be available 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Laptop computers will be available in the library lobby by reservation only at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Use will be limited to 90 minutes per person per day. Printing will not be available. To reserve a laptop at the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, call 941-833-5461. To reserve a laptop at the Englewood Charlotte Public Library, call 941-681-3734. Signs will be posted reminding patrons to follow CDC guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing.
Previously announced curbside holds pickup will continue at all library branches. That service is offered Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. All libraries remain closed for general use except for the Mid-County Regional Library.
For information, contact Jonathan Westbrook at 941-833-5459 or Jonathan.Westbrook@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library or contact Lynda Citro at 941-681-3739 or Lynda.Citro@CharlotteCountyFl.gov for the Englewood Charlotte Public Library.
Charlotte Behavioral offers free therapy hotline
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care (CBHC) set up a free, confidential hotline where individuals can speak one-on-one with a master level therapist to help you deal with the stressors that are so prevalent right now in business, home, and personal issues.
“We are available to all members of our community as we navigate this difficult time, said Rachael Meadows Rachael L. Meadows. “We want to encourage people to feel free to use this service even if they aren’t in crisis, as we can provide some support and coping mechanisms that might be helpful at this time. We recognize how important community is right now and we are here to help.”
The hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Call the Therapy Hotline at 941-979-0796.
For existing and new patients, CBHC is acting as a virtual community mental health center for the time being. CBHS offers one-on-one telehealth services. For more information, call 941-639-8300, and press 4 for the scheduling department.
Charlotte County offers info text system
The Charlotte County Emergency Management Office has established the CharCoCares text system to provide local updates related to COVID-19, area resources and opportunities as they become available. Charlotte County also will be using this for hurricane season updates. Simply text CharCoCares to 888-777 to opt in. The service is free; message and data rates may apply.
AAA tips for parked vehicles
AAA offers these car care tips for longer-than-expected parked vehicles:
• Battery Boost: Start your vehicle every couple of days to keep the battery at a full state and prevent deterioration. Let the engine run for a few minutes to recharge, then turn it off. If you have one, consider using a Battery Tender or other maintenance-type battery charger. The Battery Tender would remain connected to the stored vehicle.
• Tire Pressure. Add 10 psi of pressure (more than usual) to each tire to prevent flat spots from forming on the tires. This occurs when the area of the tire touching the ground becomes rigid due to sitting in one position for an extended period. You can also move the vehicle periodically.
• Windshield Wiper Placement. Prop up the wiper arms so the blades are off the windshield and won't get stuck to the glass.
• No Parking Brake. Don't use the parking brake when storing the vehicle. The brake could become frozen, and the brake pads could rust to the rotors, or brake shoes could distort the drums. With an automatic transmission, simply place the vehicle in park. If the car has a manual transmission, put it in first or reverse gear and use wheel chocks to help hold the vehicle in place.
• Sun Shade. If your car is always outdoors and exposed to the sun, use a sun shade. This will help prevent the sun's UV rays from deteriorating your dashboard and steering wheel.
911. The Florida Domestic Violence Hotline number is 1-800-500-1119.
