Pizza for a Purpose
Trippin’ On Pizza and the Charlotte Community Foundation will present Pizza For A Purpose from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Enjoy Pizza, Painting and Philanthropy. Experience the new way of doing pizza, learn more about the Charlotte Community Foundation and enjoy some local artwork by Jay Winston which will be auctioned off to benefit the Charlotte Community Foundation.
Animal Welfare League yard sale fundraiser
The Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, will hold a fundraiser yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 9-10 at the shelter location. Refreshments will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the animals. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
CERT training offered
Charlotte County Emergency Management is offering the CERT (Citizen’s Emergency Response Team) basic training course. This course is designed for anyone who is interested in gaining skills and knowledge to help make their communities prepared and resilient when an incident occurs.
This is a three-day course, held on Saturdays beginning Feb. 23, and is free of charge. All classes will be held at the Heritage Oak Park Community Center, 19520 Heritage Oak Blvd., Port Charlotte. Seating is limited, register by Feb. 20 online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9BNCZ3. For more information, contact Charlotte County CERT by email charlottecountycert@gmail.com or call 813-702-3785.
Charlotte Goodwill’s MicroEnterprise Institute
Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business or grow their existing business, are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Graduates will complete a feasibility plan and management training course, working with mentors who are successful businesspeople. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
Open house and car show scheduled
The Sun Newspaper will hold its Mid-Winter Open House and Collector Car Show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 at 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor. The event is coordinated by the Vintage Motor Car Club of America SW Florida Region. Live entertainment will be provided, trophies will be awarded and food and beverages available. For more information, contact Lee Royston at 941-626-9359.
Sweetheart Ball scheduled
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host the Sweetheart Ball at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Enjoy a champagne toast, dinner, drinks, dancing to music from The Kollections, and silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at www.thesweetheartball.com. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.