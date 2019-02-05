PRAS Walkabout planned
Peace River Audubon Society will hold a walkabout at 4 p.m. today, Feb. 5 at Punta Gorda Nature Park which is at the intersection of Aqui Esta and Bal Harbor Boulevard(GPS 1555 Aqui Esta Drive) Walk through the gardens and trails looking for woodland and songbirds and migratory warblers. After birding the Nature Park the group will go to the Ponce de Leon Park for waterbird sightings. For more information, call Starr Zachritz at 941-391-4446.
‘Anything Goes’ set
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 presents the “Anything Goes” by Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
