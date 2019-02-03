PRAS Walkabout planned
Peace River Audubon Society will hold a walkabout at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at Punta Gorda Nature Park which is at the intersection of Aqui Esta and Bal Harbor Blvd (GPS 1555 Aqui Esta Dr.) Walk through the gardens and trails looking for woodland and songbirds and migratory warblers. After birding the Nature Park the group will go to the Ponce de Leon Park for waterbird sightings including ospreys, herons, egrets, terns and pelicans. For more information, call Starr Zachritz at 941-391-4446.
Music scholarship offered by The Charlotte Chorale
The Charlotte Chorale is pleased to offer the R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship of $3,000 to a graduating Charlotte County High School student. The qualifying applicant must have proven ability and interest in vocal, piano, or instrumental music and must intend to enroll at an accredited institution of higher learning, majoring in music performance or education, musical theatre, or sacred music.
The R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the late R. Bruce MacGregor, the founder and first director of The Charlotte Chorale in 1989. His legacy lives on as The Chorale celebrates it's thirtieth anniversary with the current 2018-19 Season.
Application deadline is Monday, Feb. 4. For more information about the scholarship, qualifications and how to apply, log on to www.charlottechorale.com under the tab of "Scholarship Info" to download the instructions and application or call 941-204-0033 thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda for great films and great company. During Wild Wednesdays, guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. The next Wild Wednesday program is Wednesday, Feb. 6, showing Dolphins: Spy in the Pod. Due to popularity, there will be two showings 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Technology allows humans a glimpse into the world of wildlife that was previously inaccessible. Dolphins: Spy in the Pod uses remote-controlled robotic cameras – disguised as a dolphin, a tuna, and a squid! – to infiltrate pods of these marine mammals and capture never-before-filmed behavior. A real bottlenose dolphin is also equipped with tiny cameras on its back and sides, as it explores the ocean and records the adventures. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Pizza for a Purpose
Trippin' On Pizza and the Charlotte Community Foundation will present Pizza For A Purpose from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 9 at the Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Enjoy Pizza, Painting and Philanthropy. Experience the new way of doing pizza, learn more about the Charlotte Community Foundation and enjoy some local artwork by Jay Winston which will be auctioned off to benefit the Charlotte Community Foundation.
Animal Welfare League yard sale fundraiser
The Animal Welfare League, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, will hold a fundraiser yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 9-10 at the shelter location. Refreshments will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the animals. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
'Kickin' it at the Kanal'
The American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will celebrate its 100 year anniversary with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on March 2-3. A Ruck Walk, Chinese auction, duck boat rides, vendors, raffles and entertainment from Country Express, American Made, Gotta Luv It, Bullman & Cora and The Boogiemen. All proceeds benefit Final Salute, children and youth. For more information, call 941-629-7446.
Women's Forum meeting planned
The Peace River Federated Republican Women's Forum will hold its next meeting on Feb. 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time is 11:30-noon). Guest speaker will be The Honorable Nancy Prafke, Mayor of Punta Gorda. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Feb. 8.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'See the USA'
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Mr. Bob Miller, will present “See The USA” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the performance.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of the 416 children in Charlotte Couny who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Orientations will be held on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation, call 941-613-3233.
TEAM Punta Gorda golf scramble planned
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 14th annual golf scramble, a major fundraiser for the organization, is scheduled for March 23. Held in memory of former TEAM CEO Judy Brentano, the scramble will be at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda.
The tourney, open to men and women of all abilities, will begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost through Feb. 23 is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. After that date, the cost rises to $80/$320. Limited to first 100 players to register. Included are greens fees, cart, breakfast and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, putting contest, proximities and winning team. Pre-purchase a $20 mulligan package and get five mulligans and a handy sandy for your team.
Registration forms are available at the pro shops at St. Andrews South, 1901 Deborah Drive, and Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd. in Punta Gorda, or by visiting the TEAM website, www.teampuntagorda.org. For more information, contact Shelly Harris at sheldonjharris@yahoo.com.
NARFE meeting scheduled
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet on Feb. 5, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon. This month’s program will feature PG's Chief Planner, Urban Designer Mitchell Austin who will present "Punta Gorda's Future--A Virtual Reality Tour" showing the build-out of the City and discussing how current land development regulations will determine building HEIGHT, sidewalk SET-BACK, etc.
This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
The Charlotte Chorale to perform 'Bach to Bacharach'
The Charlotte Chorale, the largest community choir in Charlotte County, accompanied by a select group of symphonic musicians, will perform a selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of over three hundred years. The March 2 concert is the second of a three concert series performed by The Charlotte Chorale under the expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
The "Bach to Bacharach" Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Sweetheart Ball scheduled
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host the Sweetheart Ball at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Enjoy a champagne toast, dinner, drinks, dancing to music from The Kollections, and silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at www.thesweetheartball.com. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy.
Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic invites you to the 2019 Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Live and silent auctions, door prizes, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, cash bar. Featuring art to purchase in all media and price ranges. Admission is $36 per person, $65 per couple. Major credit cards accepted for art purchases. (A portion of the proceeds benefits the VBA Clinic) For more information, contact Carol Roark, 941-626-3890, or croark29@icloud.com.
Wine and Cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7 :30 p.m,. on Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry "Hank" August. He is a self taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
St. Mary Academy 'Lucky Casino Bus Trip'
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing an Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on Feb. 11, 9 a.m. from Wal-Mart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9 a.m. from Wal-Mart, Jones Loop Circle, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 5 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than Feb. 6. Water and snacks will be provided. The Casino will provide additional incentives. All profits will be used to meet the needs for the students. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Funk Fest to celebrate 10th Anniversary
Southwest Florida's largest and most sought after music festival is on slate to take place Feb 15-16 in downtown Punta Gorda. The 10th Anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16 the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two huge stages.
There will be a giant food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. A cash liquor bar will also be available. For more information, go to : funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
