Scholarship Deadline Extended
The Punta Gorda Garden Club is now accepting applications for up to six PGGC Higher Education Scholarships of $2,500 each from graduating high school seniors and qualified college and graduate students in Charlotte County. To encourage greater participation the Scholarship Committee has extended the application deadline to April 8. Application forms are available in the Counseling Offices at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical School, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida SouthWestern State College, or at the Club’s website, www.pggc.org (Scholarship page.) Home schooled students who meet the criteria are also eligible to apply. Due date for submission is April 8. For more application information, contact the school counselors or aid officers or PGGC Scholarship Chair Anne Simpson 941-639-4333.
Art Explorer’s Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
‘Art in Public Places’
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home’s, next “Art in Public Places” event at 5 p.m. today, March 20, will feature artist Laura Pommier. Charlotte Memorial is located at 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-639-1171.
Presentation at History Center
Hear the stories about how early Punta Gordans got here and the innovations that made travel and settlement here possible. Docent will present on current exhibit “Coming to Punta Gorda from Oxcarts to Airplanes” at 1:30 p.m. today, March 20 at the Punta Gorda History Center, 512 E. Grace St. Presentation with Q&A and discussion following. For more information, call 941-916-8800.
Dine with a Star
The Burg’r Bar, 317 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host the 3rd annual Dine with a Star at the Burg’r Bar from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. today, March 20 benefiting the Fred Lang Foundation to support mental health in Charlotte County through Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. Local celebrity stars will be there to serve food and drink throughout the night. Tickets are $25 per person and include entry into the event, a delicious barbecue pork dinner, and a drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic). To purchase tickets visit www.cbhcfl.org/event/dine-star-burgr-bar.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.