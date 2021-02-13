Many federal, state, and local government offices are closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here's what may be affected by the holiday:
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Garbage: There is no change in garbage collection for county and Punta Gorda residents. Both transfer stations are closed. The Zemel Road Landfill will be open.
Utilities: Closed. Bills can be paid online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov (select Utilities in the Popular Links) or by phone at 941-764-4300. Standby staff will be on call for utility emergencies at 941-764-4300.
Libraries: Closed.
Recreation centers: Harold Avenue Regional Park: Open. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, Centennial Park, Port Charlotte Beach Park, South County Regional Park, Tringali Park: Closed.
Pools: Port Charlotte Beach Park: Open. Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, South County Regional Park and Centennial Park: Closed.
Charlotte County Transit: Closed.
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau Office: Closed. Visitors with questions on things to do can visit www.PureFlorida.com.
Fire/EMS Headquarters: Closed. All other stations will be open.
Sheriff's Administration and District offices: closed
SARASOTA COUNTY
Garbage: There is no change in garbage collection for county and North Port residents.
Sarasota County's chemical collection centers: Closed
SCAT bus services and Siesta Key Breeze: Operating under normal hours.
Sarasota County's and the Citizens' Convenience Center, Nokomis: Open.
Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County: Open.
Libraries and Historical Resources' branches: Closed.
Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources recreation centers: Closed.
Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range: Closed.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
