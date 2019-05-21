Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today's youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church & Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Meet Adriana Quinones, executive director of the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. After years of quietly growing, and with the help of donors and innumerable volunteers, the community now boasts its own botanical garden on the Peace River. Come hear Quinones share where the garden came from and hear about future goals for this community treasure. The program begins at 2 p.m. today. For more information, call Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Charlotte County commissioners board workshop
The Charlotte County Commissioners will hold a board workshop at 9 a.m. today, or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in Room #119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte to discuss Economic Development interim director comments, South Gulf Cove seawalls, bicycle and pedestrian master plan projects, and a presentation on the FY2019-2020 MSBU rates; and commissioners, administrator, and county attorney comments. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Military Heritage Museum hosts personal experiences
Join to hear recently returning military members from the area share about their experiences in the Global War on Terror from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. These soldiers have experienced first-hand life in the Syrian, Afghan and Iraqi Theaters defending our safety and improving conditions for the people in those countries. They will be sharing their experiences and showing pictures and videos from their time in the region. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-575-9002 or visit: www.freedomisntfree.org.
'Water, Water, Everywhere' opens at The Visual Arts Center
The public and members of the media are invited to attend a wine and cheese reception for the opening of “Water, Water, Everywhere” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. At the reception, artists will be recognized and receive cash awards for first, second and third place, plus merit awards for additional artists. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Military Heritage Museum to host Memorial Day Ceremony
The Military Heritage Museum of Punta Gorda will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27 at the Veterans Park gazebo in Laishley Park. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. by Master of Ceremonies Michael Wooster, Commander U.S. Navy (retired) and Vice President of the museum, followed by a public reception for all visitors, at the new location at 900 West Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. The honored guest speaker will be Brigadier General Anthony W. “Bud” Bell, USAF Retired. For more information, visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
Parade of Plants
The Charlotte County Master Gardener Volunteers will present a workshop entitled “Parade of Plants” from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 22 and 24 at the Charlotte County Environmental Campus, 25550 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. Master Gardeners will present a "Show and Tell" of their favorite plants. There is no charge to attend. For more information, contact Holly Bates at 941-764-4340 or holly.bates@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Making Change Quarter Auction
Join for a night of fun from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today, May 21 at the Charlotte Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Purchase a paddle for $5. Local venders auction items for 25, 50, or 75 cents. If your paddle is chosen, you win the items/baskets for just quarters. Proceeds benefit St. Vincent de Paul.
Lane closures scheduled
The Harbor Boulevard Enhancement Project will require nighttime intermittent lane closures on Harbor Boulevard, between U.S. 41 to Olean Boulevard, until 6 a.m. Friday, May 24. The contractor will be doing nighttime paving. Access to businesses will be maintained during paving. Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the work zone and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area or seek alternate routes.
The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left or contact Tracy Doherty at 941-575-3643 or Tracy.Doherty@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host it's third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
LLI offers class
Barbara File Marangon's second memoir begins with a glimpse of her Irish ancestry in her grandmother's Bronx kitchen and a heartfelt promise she made there. She writes about her incredible journey of self-discovery beginning with the poignant finale of a Hollywood show and a ticket to Venice, Italy. This class features the book Chasing Castles: Nineteen Years Living and Teaching Ballet in Italy and is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 30 at the Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees for each class are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Honoring our Veterans
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road Punta Gorda, will honor veterans by offering complimentary admission all year. This Memorial Day, special thanks are given to those Veterans and are invited to visit the sanctuary, as always, free of charge. Hours: Monday -Friday 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Nov-May). Open Memorial Day 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, visit www.octagonwildlife.org. For more information, call 239-543-1130.
Memorial Day observance event
The official Charlotte County Memorial Day observance event will be held at 10 a.m. on May 27 at the William R. Gaines, Jr. park at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The ceremony will include the color guards from the Young Marines, The Charlotte County Sheriff's Department, Charlotte County Fire Department and American legion Post 110 Honor Guard with the 21 round firing salute. The public is invited to attend and show support for those that have gone before and sacrificed for this great nation.
Road closure announced
Richard Road between Bermont Road and Bluesy Drive will be closed until June 19. This closure is required for stormwater pipe replacement. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Sean Horan at 941-681-3725 or Sean.Horan@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on June 8. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, June 4, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8 - 18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday– Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 thru June 7; middle school session runs June 10 thru June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 thru June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15: $130; after May 16: $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Certified instructors, Jr. instructors, and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport trained and certified, licensed and insured. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Hemingway's Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the Tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Downtown Spring Bash street party
On May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host its downtown Spring Bash street party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on front of the old courthouse, corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. Live music by Tropical Ave. from5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a variety of food vendors, food trucks and bee, wine and sodas. Free admission, buring your own chair, no coolers. For more information, call 941-639-3720.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
Art Explorer's Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon-3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.