Public Safety Appreciation Night
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Explorer Post 29 and Do The Right Thing of Charlotte County, Inc. invites the public to its fourth annual Public Safety Appreciation Night on Aug. 3 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a cash bar followed by a buffet dinner. Dress is business casual. The program will include keynote speaker, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, followed by a brief awards ceremony recognizing Charlotte County Public Safety personnel. Music and dancing will continue until 11 p.m. Online ticket sales end July 26. Tickets will be available at the door the night of the event while supplies last or online at www.thankyoucharlotte.com. Active or retired public safety personnel $15 per ticket. Guests and general public $30 per ticket.
Korean War commemorated
The Military Heritage Museum will commemorate the end of the Korean War on July 27. The war was the first military action of the Cold War, and began on June 25, 1950, and ended in July of 1953. The museum will honor those who served in this conflict July 27 including a Remembrance Tribute for all those Korean-era veterans present. A featured documentary will be shown at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m in the Gulf Theater, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Other activities will be available day. For more information and a list of all activities for the July 27 event, go to www.freedomisntfree.org or call 941-575-9002.
Wine and cheese artist reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 29 for its artist of the month, Nancy G. Thomas. The reception is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-1133 or visit www.kaysponger.com.
Charlotte Idol finals
The Homeless Coalition will play host to the finals of Charlotte Idol 2019 at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. VIP tickets are $75 per person and doors open at 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 and doors open at 6 p.m. For tickets or more information, call Darcy at 941-627-4313, ext. 134.
Pirate Treasure Trot 5K
This 5K race is held as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Port Charlotte High School on Aug. 17. This year’s race shirt will be made from a microfiber performance material. Only those runners and walkers whoregister in the 5K (on or before July 30) will be guaranteed these shirts. One-milers who register and 5K participants who do not register may purchase shirts for $5 online (on or before Aug.13) or on race day until supplies run out. To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K.
Find Waldo in Punta Gorda
The iconic children’s book character in the red-and-white-striped shirt and black-rimmed specs is visiting 25 local businesses throughout Punta Gorda this July. Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Punta Gorda!” passport, which contains the names of all the participating sites, and get their passport stamped or signed for each Waldo they spot. And to make things a little more challenging, Waldo’s nemesis, Odlaw, will also be hiding in Copperfish Books, 103 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Collecting store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will entitle entry into a grand-prize drawing on July 31, with the top prize being a copy of Where’s Waldo? Destination: Everywhere! July 31 is also the date of the wrap party, which starts at 4 p.m. There will be prizes, giveaways and lots of fun for all participants. There is no charge to participate. For more information, call Copperfish Books at 941-250-2560.
Parrot Head Club
Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club will host its 12th annual Birthday Party fundraiser on Aug. 30 through Sep. 1 at PG Waterfront Hotel and Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ww.chphc.com.
What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one-page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Limit stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch and prizes. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, meets regularly and are active in the community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer to be reinstated in DKG. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking residents of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170, ext. 406.
