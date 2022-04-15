Sunrise Mass at Ponce Park
The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the 43rd Sunrise Catholic Mass on Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. April 17, at Ponce de Leon Park, Punta Gorda. Bring a chair and a neighbor and carpool to reduce overflow parking. In case of rain, Mass will be at 7 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda.
Sunrise service at Ollie’s Pond
A sunrise service will be held from 7-7:45 a.m. April 17 at Ollie’s Pond Park. Bring your own lawn chairs. For more information, call Gordon Caldwell at 741-661-0446.
Fellowship Church Easter
Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda, will have four Easter services April 17. There will be a SonRise Service at Chadwick Park, the bayside of Englewood Beach, at 7 a.m. featuring live music by Fellowship Saltwater Worship Band & Praise Singers and free refreshments afterward. At the Worship Center & Campus, there will be a Resurrection service with music at 8:30 a.m., and a Powerful Praise & Worship Celebration at 10:30 a.m. At 5 p.m., there will be a special Easter Cookout, Communion & Baptism Celebration at Englewood Beach. Please call 941-475-7447 or visit www.fcenglewood.com.
Earth Day Celebration
The Congregational UCC will have an Earth Day event on Friday, April 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1201 Aqui Esta Drive. The event features Southwind bluegrass band; a food truck; a raffle for bird baths; and conversations with environmental groups concerned with the care of Southwest Florida people, water, plants and animals.
Calling all singers
Bion Cantorum, a nonprofit vocal ensemble is seeking singers at all levels for the July 3 concert. All area singers are invited to participate. Rehearsals will start May 10 and will continue Tuesday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Jean Finks at 941-626-1070, Joan Byron at 941-661-1553 or Denny Ausman at 941-204-2900.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing, and furniture. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte, across from RacTrack gas station. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Weekly specials are listed in the shop. The store now offers gift cards. Stop in often, merchandise changes daily. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
The Rock Calvary Chapel, 4827 Fairway Drive North, Punta Gorda, will be having its annual HUGE community garage sale on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, email pblashill@hotmail.com.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringersBurnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Free food• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
