Fellowship Egg Hunt 2022

Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, invites families to its annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. All kids up to 12 can participate. For more information, call 475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Pancake breakfast

GROVE CITY — Knights of Columbus Council 7672 hosts a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday April 16, at St Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City.


   

To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments