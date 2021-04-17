EVENTS
Today Matters Mental Health MinistriesToday Matters Mental Health Ministries, whose mission is to help remove the stigma about mental health by connecting the mind, spirit body and to be the voice for the silent, has invited Michele Ladd and the Operation 22 to Zero Hero Mobile to participate in the Today Matters Ministry at 4 p.m. today at the First United Methodist Church/Life Center, Punta Gorda. The Hero Mobile has traveled to more than 30 states and more than 85,000 miles reaching thousands of heroes to offer hope and help for service members, veterans and first responders. For more info, call 863-244-6289 or visit www.whatis1st.com and click on the Today Matters logo.
Food driveThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, in partnership with the North Port Salvation Army, holds its monthly Food Drive from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 19. Your donations will be personally unloaded from your vehicle at the front entrance of the church. The church then delivers them to the Salvation Army.
First Monday supperGulf Cove United Methodist Church is offering free carry-out dinners on the first Monday of every month. The May 3 menu includes meatball stroganoff, salad, roll and dessert. Dinners can be picked up between 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. May 3 at 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte. To ensure you will receive a meal, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com from 9 a.m.-noon April 26-29.
Commodities giveawayFree food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-629-0999.
Free baked goodsFree baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-766-9995.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
THRIFT STORES
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Please wear a mask. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
