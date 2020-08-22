EVENTS
Food drive
A food drive is being held from 10 a.m.-noon Monday at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The church is creating a partnership with The Salvation Army to help those in Sarasota County who are in need of food items during this struggling time. Suggested donated items are peanut butter, canned protein (tuna, chicken, Spam), canned vegetables and soup, cereal, ready to eat meals such as Chef Boyardee bowls or cans and/or Hormel Complete. Drive up to the front entrance of the church. Your items will be unloaded from your trunk. Pastor Attila Szemesi will deliver them to the Salvation Army in Sarasota.
Gathering in prayer for schools
The Charlotte County Ministers Association would like to invite the community to gather in prayer for our schools, teachers, faculty, families and students on Friday, Aug. 28. Meet at 9 a.m. outside of the School Board Building (1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte) for this special time of prayer. To protect the safety and well-being of the community, all participants will need to wear a mask or face-covering while attending this event.
Jehovah’s Witnesses move convention online
Millions of Jehovah’s Witnesses and their invited guests in some 240 lands will “attend” a global convention this summer with the theme “Always Rejoice” online due to COVID-19. Locally, the convention was scheduled to be held in July and August in English and Spanish sessions at the Hertz Arena in Estero where 20,000 were expected to attend. The program is to be released in six installments, each corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days. The final weekend of the virtual event is scheduled for Aug. 29-30.
Each year many who are not Jehovah’s Witnesses attend the annual conventions. With the program available online in hundreds of languages, this may be the most attended convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses to date. There is no charge for viewing the convention: www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/conventions/.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship services 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Holy Communion is celebrated at every service by Pastor Kenneth Lentz celebrates Holy Communion. Bible study is 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
Faith Lutheran Church
Sunday 11 a.m. Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, is offering in-car communion in the parking lot. A brief service of Holy Communion of bread, wine, grape juice is celebrated by Pastor Rev. Dr. Brian Armen. In person regular worship services offered at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Services also online at www.alivingfaith.org. Call 941-697-3313 for information.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda (ECO), 25250 Airport Road, is now holding in-service worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Worshippers are required to wear masks during services. Disposable masks will be available for those who do not have one. Hand sanitation will be available in various areas of the church. For those who feel uncomfortable attending in person due to the current COVID-19 issue, the service will also be broadcast at www.fpcpunta.org.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf Cove
In-sanctuary services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study is from 10-11 a.m. Monday. An anonymous help yourself food pantry in located by the church doors. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
North Port Community United Church of Christ
In-house worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates with Kimberly Campos, director of music, as soloist. Following all parts of the CDC guidelines the church provides you a safe environment. The front door is the only entrance allowing for social distancing, sanitation, temperature taking and mask distribution, if you forget yours. Seating will be distanced appropriately. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Peace River Baptist Church
Live services have resumed at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services are online at 11 a.m. Sundays at peaceriverbaptistfl.org and on its Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday worship service is at 9:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove, and streamed live at: facebook.com/tlcswfl. For more info, call 941-828-1910 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Online worship service can be viewed at www.bspconline.org.
Community Presbyterian Church
Regular worship services will be online at www.cpcenglewood.com. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a Children’s Message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta Gorda
Services will be streamed live Sundays at 10 a.m. via Facebook: facebook.com/puntagordacongregationalucc.
Deep Creek Community Church
Online services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deep creekcommunitychurch.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater Church
Services will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Englewood United Methodist Church
Services will be online at www.englewoodumc.net. Regular Sunday morning worship times: 7:45 a.m. for traditional, 9:15 a.m. for contemporary, and 11 a.m. for traditional services. Pastors remain available for pastoral care needs. Call 941-474-5588 to receive the phone number of the Pastor On Call.
Fellowship Church Englewood
Services are online at
watchfclive.com, fcenglewood.com or on their Facebook page. Blast Middle School and Fuel High School Youth groups will meet online at 4 p.m. at thefc youth.com. For more information, call 941-475-SHIP.
First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda
In response to continued concerns related to to COVID-19, First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, will be holding online services only until further notice. The church will offer a contemporary service at 9 a.m., followed by traditional worship at 11 a.m. on whatis1st.com, Facebook.com/whatis1st and YouTube.com/c/1st UnitedMethodistChurch. While in person services are canceled, the church’s office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Masks are required, and the staff does ask for all to call 941-639-3842 prior to stopping by the office.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
All are invited to view the live-streaming worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.GulfCoveChurch.com, and click on the Worship Online button. If you can’t make it live to the 10 a.m. service, you can watch it any time online. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Lutheran Church of the Cross
Visit the online worship services every Sunday at 10:30 am. Digital worship services are available 24/7 on their Facebook page and on YouTube. Direct links to all digital services can be found at www.lccross.org. In-sanctuary services have been cancelled until further notice. For information call 941-627-6060.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. The store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, offers household items, clothing for all ages, furniture, etc. Prospective shoppers are requested to wear a mask and/or face covering and practice social distancing. Proceeds help support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St. Max, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, has reopened. The new store hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop has taken all precautionary measures to protect volunteers and customers. From now until the fall, all clothing will be $1 (except boutique with yellow tag). A large selection of women’s sizes 2x to 3x are available. On Fridays, the shop will run a special sale: 50% off all departments. Next week's Monday and Wednesday specials are: 20% off man cave, furniture, jewelry and religion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.