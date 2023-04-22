Fellowship Egg Hunt 2022

Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, invites families to its annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. All kids up to 12 can participate. For more information, call 475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Food drive at Church of Christ

NORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, holds its monthly food drive for the benefit of the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 24.


   

