Food drive at Church of Christ
NORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, holds its monthly food drive for the benefit of the Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 24.
Food staples, baby food and diapers, toiletries, paper products, hygiene products and bottled water are always appreciated. Church members will unload donations at the front of the church.
For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Barn Sale at GCUMCGULF COVE — The Men’s Club of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church holds a Barn Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21-22 at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road.
For more information, call 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Soup & sandwich at North Port churchNORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ has announced a Soup & Sandwich get-together and fundraiser.
It’s set for noon Thursday, April 27, at the church, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, North Port.
Patrons can get homemade vegetable soup, a chicken salad croissant, fruit, cookies and a beverage for $10. Choose to eat in or take out.
Money raised will go toward the church’s restoration fund.
Tickets are on sale through April 23 at the church. Call the church office mornings Monday through Thursday at 941-426-5580 to reserve.
‘A Knight at The Races’ at St. Charles
PORT CHARLOTTE — The St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus will present “A Knight at The Races” on May 6 at the Parish Center at 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte.
The event coincides with the Kentucky Derby. Up to six races will be run during the evening, with prizes for best women’s hat and a men’s Dapper Dan contest.
Doors open at 4:45 p.m. The first race will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner around 6:15 p.m. Kentucky Derby starts at approximately 6:57 p.m.
Dinner includes baked chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, a dinner roll and dessert.
Tickets are $15 each and will be sold at the door or call Tom Robinson at 941-235-0701 or 813-255-8915.
Ukrainian take-out mealsNORTH PORT — St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, sells freshly made pierogi, kielbasa, kishka, cabbage rolls, borsch and baked goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday as a fundraiser.
For more information, call 941-786-5256.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
