EVENTS
Jehovah’s Witnesses move convention onlineMillions of Jehovah’s Witnesses and their invited guests in some 240 lands will “attend” a global convention this summer with the theme “Always Rejoice” online due to COVID-19. Locally, the convention was scheduled for July and August in English and Spanish sessions at the Hertz Arena in Estero where 20,000 were expected to attend. The program is to be released in six installments, each corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days. The final weekend of the virtual event is scheduled for today and Sunday.
Each year many who are not Jehovah’s Witnesses attend the annual conventions. With the program available online in hundreds of languages, this may be the most attended convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses to date. There is no charge for viewing the convention: www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/conventions.
Pastor celebrates 50 yearsThe Rev. Bob McDuffie will celebrate 50 years in ministry Sunday at First Baptist Church of El Jobean, 4282 Commercial St. Bible study begins at 9:45 a.m., worship at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck dinner celebration. Please call Pastor Bob for any questions at 941-769-6291.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship services 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Holy Communion is celebrated at every service by Pastor Kenneth Lentz celebrates Holy Communion. Bible study is 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
Faith Lutheran Church11 a.m. Sunday Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, is offering in-car communion in the parking lot. A brief service of Holy Communion of bread, wine, grape juice is celebrated by Pastor the Rev. Dr. Brian Armen. In person regular worship services offered at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Services also online at www.alivingfaith.org. Call 941-697-3313 for information.
First Presbyterian Church of Port CharlotteFirst Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St., has resumed in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. The service also is streamed online. The large sanctuary been taped off comfortably with social distancing protocols in the pews. Hand sanitizer is provided at the door, and the request that face masks be worn has been met with 100% compliance by worshipers each week. Dr. Charles J. Wiggins is preaching a series of messages, “A Summer in the Psalms,” with each week taking a type or genre of a particular Psalm. The sermon for Sunday is entitled “Praising God and Getting Preachy” from Psalm 146. For more information, visit https://fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaFirst Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, is now holding in-service worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Worshippers are required to wear masks during services. Disposable masks will be available for those who do not have one. Hand sanitation will be available in various areas of the church. For those who feel uncomfortable attending in person due to the current COVID-19 issue, the service will also be broadcast at www.fpcpunta.org.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveIn-sanctuary services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study is from 10-11 a.m. Monday. An anonymous help yourself food pantry in located by the church doors. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
North Port Community United Church of ChristIn-house worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates with Kimberly Campos, director of music, as soloist. Following all parts of the CDC guidelines the church provides you a safe environment. The front door is the only entrance allowing for social distancing, sanitation, temperature taking and mask distribution, if you forget yours. Seating will be distanced appropriately. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Peace River Baptist ChurchLive services have resumed at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services are online at 11 a.m. Sundays at peaceriverbaptistfl.org and on its Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchSunday worship service is at 9:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove, and streamed live at: facebook.com/tlcswfl. For more info, call 941-828-1910 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Online worship service can be viewed at www.bspconline.org.
Community Presbyterian ChurchRegular worship services will be online at www.cpcenglewood.com. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a Children’s Message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaServices will be streamed live Sundays at 10 a.m. via Facebook: facebook.com/puntagordacongregationalucc.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deep creekcommunitychurch.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater ChurchServices will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchServices will be online at www.englewoodumc.net. Regular Sunday morning worship times: 7:45 a.m. for traditional, 9:15 a.m. for contemporary, and 11 a.m. for traditional services. Pastors remain available for pastoral care needs. Call 941-474-5588 to receive the phone number of the Pastor On Call.
Fellowship Church
Englewood
Services are online at
watchfclive.com, fcenglewood.com or on their Facebook page. Blast Middle School and Fuel High School Youth groups will meet online at 4 p.m. at thefc youth.com. For more information, call 941-475-SHIP.
First United Methodist Church in Punta GordaIn response to continued concerns related to to COVID-19, First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, will be holding online services only until further notice. The church will offer a contemporary service at 9 a.m., followed by traditional worship at 11 a.m. on whatis1st.com, Facebook.com/whatis1st and YouTube.com/c/1st UnitedMethodistChurch. While in person services are canceled, the church’s office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Masks are required, and the staff does ask for all to call 941-639-3842 prior to stopping by the office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.