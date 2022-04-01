Barn, crafts sale
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) will have a Men’s Club Barn and Crafty Ladies Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit GulfCoveChurch.com or call 941-697-1747 for more information.
Easter event at Sonshine Baptist
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County and Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida plan a free Easter event from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Easter Egg hunt, goodie bags, carnival games, food pantry and vendors. Bicycle helmets for each child. Get a picture with the Easter Bunny. Email Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov, or call 941-624-7200, ext. 7273 to reserve a spot.
Friday Fish Fry
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) has a weekly Fish Fry from 3-6 p.m. each Friday during Lent through April 15. Meals are $15 or $5 for children under 12. A vegetarian option is offered. Reservations recommended at GulfCoveChurch.com or call 941-697-1747.
Fish fry
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus will hold a fish fry in the Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte from 5-6:30 p.m. each Friday through April 8. Dinners are $12 or $15. Cash bar is available.
Hawaiian luau
Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, invites the community to enjoy a Hawaiian luau, set for 4-7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20, or $10 for children under 10, which includes an authentic Hawaiian buffet dinner and live entertainment by the Kauai Kanakas band, complete with hula and fire dancing. Get tickets at the church office from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, or at the door. Please call 978-500-8187 for more information.
Spaghetti dinner
Boy Scout Troop 776 will have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove). Enjoy spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, and a beverage for $12.50 for adults, $7 for children 10 and under. Get tickets from the Scouts or from Larry Davis at 770-869-5618, or at the church office or at the door. Proceeds help Scouts with camping trips and other events. Call 941-697-1747.
Lenten Quiet Day
St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, will present “Lenten Quiet Day, A Guided Meditation on the Last 7 Words of Christ” from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 6. The Rev. Vickie McDonald will read the Scripture and lead a guided meditation. Silence for your contemplative meditation on each of the seven sayings of Christ will follow. All are welcome to come for the whole day, or for specific times by entering the red doors as carillon bells at each hour. Please do not arrive late. Visit stdavids.dioswfl.org or call 941-474-3140 for more information.
Card party
St. Francis of Assisi Parish Women’s Guild will have a card party at 11 a.m. April 6 at the church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. An $8 ticket includes, lunch, card play and door prizes. Reserve your tables at sfoachurch.com. Click Parish Life, Parish Women’s Guild, scroll down to Card Party and click Register, or call 941-697-4899 and press 6.
Easter Festival at GCUMC
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove) will have its Easter Egg hunt and family festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9. Children up to age 12. Empty baskets will be available. Family games and a bounce house, free food, crafts. Visit GulfCoveChurch.com, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Easter Egg Eggstravaganza
Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, will have its annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza at 10 a.m. April 9. There will be thousands of eggs, carnival games, contests, crafts and prizes, candy, cookies, pizza and soft drinks. Grand prizes include six bikes, two drones and six Easter baskets. All kids up to 12 years old are welcome. For more information, please call 941-475-7447 or log on to fcenglewood.com.
Easter program
The Peace River Baptist Church Sanctuary choir, under the direction of Minister of Music Jim Reuter, will present their annual Easter Musical at 6 p.m. April 14-15 at 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. Performances by soloist, group ensembles and trios. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., no tickets are required. For more info call the church at 941-637-6768 from 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays or check www.PeaceRiverBaptistFL.org.
Good Friday concert
Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda will have a free Good Friday concert at 4 p.m. April 15. Music by Pastor Garry Clark & Fellowship Saltwater Worship Band & Praise Singers. Communion Service will follow. All are welcome. Please call 941-475-7447 or visit www.fcenglewood.com.
Sunrise Mass at Ponce Park
The Knights of Columbus are sponsoring the 43rd Sunrise Catholic Mass on Easter Sunday at 7 a.m. April 17, at Ponce de Leon Park, Punta Gorda. Bring a chair and a neighbor and carpool to reduce overflow parking. In case of rain, Mass will be at 7 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda.
Fellowship Church Easter
Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda, will have four Easter services April 17. There will be a SonRise Service at Chadwick Park, the bayside of Englewood Beach, at 7 a.m. featuring live music by Fellowship Saltwater Worship Band & Praise Singers and free refreshments afterward. At the Worship Center & Campus, there will be a Resurrection service with music at 8:30 a.m., and a Powerful Praise & Worship Celebration at 10:30 a.m. At 5 p.m., there will be a special Easter Cookout, Communion & Baptism Celebration at Englewood Beach. Please call 941-475-7447 or visit www.fcenglewood.com.
Calling all singers
Bion Cantorum, a nonprofit vocal ensemble is seeking singers at all levels for the July 3 concert. All area singers are invited to participate. Rehearsals will start May 10 and will continue Tuesday nights from 7-8:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, contact Jean Finks at 941-626-1070, Joan Byron at 941-661-1553 or Denny Ausman at 941-204-2900.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing, and furniture. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte, across from RacTrack gas station. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Weekly specials are listed in the shop. The store now offers gift cards. Stop in often, merchandise changes daily. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
The Rock Calvary Chapel, 4827 Fairway Drive North, Punta Gorda, will be having its annual HUGE community garage sale on Saturday, April 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, email pblashill@hotmail.com.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Free food
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
