Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, invites families to its annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1. All kids up to 12 can participate. For more information, call 475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Sunrise ServicePORT CHARLOTTE — The annual Ollie’s Pond Easter Sunrise Service is at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 9, Ollie’s Pond South Lawn on Bly Street in Port Charlotte. The interdenominational service will not take up a collection. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Barn Sale at GCUMCGULF COVE — The Men’s Club of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church holds a Barn Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21-22 at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road.
Pancake breakfastGROVE CITY — Knights of Columbus Council 7672 hosts a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday April 16, at St Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City.
Cost is $10 for all-you-can eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice.
Children under 12 eat free. Service personnel in uniform receive a free meal.
Proceeds fund various community charities.
Ukrainian dinners to goNORTH PORT — Made-from-scratch borsch, pierogi, stuffed cabbage and packaged kielbasa are available for sale as part of a fundraiser at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Friday through Easter.
For more information, call 941-423-2427.
Ukrainian take-out mealsNORTH PORT — St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, sells freshly made pierogi, kielbasa, kishka, cabbage rolls, borsch and baked goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday as a fundraiser.
For more information, call 941-786-5256.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves YouMinistry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food
• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis.
