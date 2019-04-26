Goldtones perform
The Goldtones will perform tonight at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The performance is free and a love offering will be taken. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Performance starts at 7 p.m. There is no reserved seating. There will be a collection box for of canned goods, jams, jellies and men’s and women’s socks for the Jesus Loves You Ministry, an outreach program for the homeless of Charlotte County. Donations are greatly appreciated. For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday, or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
German service
An all-German worship service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The Rev. Attila Szemesi is officiating. Communion will be served. A fellowship hour will be held after the service. For more information, contact npcuccpastor@frontier.com or call 941-426-5580.
Yizkor service
Chabad Jewish Center at 204 E Mckenzie St., Unit B, Punta Gorda, will hold Yizkor service at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 27 with 3rd Seder, Feast of Moshiach will be held at Chabad 6:30 p.m.
Service for first responders
The second-annual Community Prayer Service for First Responders will take place at 3 p.m. May 5 at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. All first responders in Englewood, both active and retired, will be honored. These include police and corrections officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, among others. Family members of these valued first responders, plus everyone in the community, are invited to attend.
St. Francis Card Party
The St. Francis Women’s Guild card party will be held May 1. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a hot lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or board games until 2:30 p.m. at our Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Make reservations at www.sfoachurch.com-Parish Forms-Card Party Reservation Form, or call 941-697-4899 and press 6 to leave a message with your name, phone numbers and how many tables and reservations you need. Call anytime. Tickets are $7 which includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome to attend.
National Day of Prayer
The Punta Gorda National Day of Prayer local task force will host a community observation at noon May 2 in front of the Punta Gorda City Hall Annex, 126 Harvey St., Punta Gorda. The non-denominational service will include members of the clergy, local law enforcement and civic officers, and is open to the public. For more information about the National Day of Prayer, please visit nationaldayofprayer.org.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 4. Cost is $5 per person; under age 6 eat for free; ages 7-12 only $2 and over 90 free. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Derby Night
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will host a Night of Racing and Dinner at 5 p.m. May 4 at the parish center at 21505 Augusta Ave. Port Charlotte. Dinner tickets are $10 or two for $18. Dinner ticket will include one $25,000 raffle ticket. Admission to races only is $5. The night will include a Ladies’ Derby Hat contest and a Men’s Dapper Dan contest. All proceeds will go to serve the needy adults and youth of Charlotte County. Call Grand Knight, Jim Gross 803-719-7280 or Tom Robinson 235-0701 for information or to reserve a table.
Folklore dance group
St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 8065 W. Price Blvd., North Port will present the Milunka Savich Folklore dance group from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 18 at the Shannon Staub Library, 4675 Career Lane, North Port. Milunka Savich is a WWI heroine from Serbia. A discussion of her life will be given. For more information, call the church at 941-423-7282.
Bible School
The VBS “Roar” will be held at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, from June 10-14 for children ages 5 through grade 5. Games, crafts, Bible Stories, singing and snacks will be held daily from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the church office at 941-426-5580 and ask for Terry.
Café Jubilee
The Café Jubilee is a gathering place for the elderly, homeless, and others looking for fellowship in the community. Complimentary coffee, tea and fresh baked pastries, will be offered Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 9 a.m. to noon next to the Jubilee Center in St. David’s Church Hall, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. For more information, call 941-474-3140.
Weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, has a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. The next gathering will be 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Email thereverend@stdavids englewood.org for more information.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve. On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email CoveUMC@gmail.com and CoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
For religious briefs, contact Sherrie Dennis at 941-206-1127 or sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. TYPE or PRINT submissions, each of which MUST include the church’s NAME, ADDRESS, PHONE and the name of a contact person. Don’t forget the TIME, DATE and LOCATION of the event. Email is the preferred method for communicating this information. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received NO LATER than NOON WEDNESDAY for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for your event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.