Hope Lutheran Church
Hope Lutheran Church-ELCA in Gulf Cove, 14200 Hopewell Ave., will offer Stations of the Cross at 10 a.m. on Good Friday, followed by a noon to 3 p.m. prayer vigil, and at 6:30 p.m. a Good Friday liturgy. At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, an Easter Vigil will be held. On Easter Sunday, a 7 a.m. Sunrise Easter Celebration will be held. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. followed by an egg hunt for all children at 9:30 a.m. and a 10 a.m. festival celebration. For more information, contact 941-697-2345 or visit www.hopelutheranpc.org. All are welcome.
Calvary Baptist
Easter Weekend at Calvary Baptist Church, Englewood, will include a Good Friday luncheon at 12:30 p.m. today, and Easter Service at 11 a.m. Sunday at the church, 75 Pine St. Pastor John Boutchia invites all to join in. Call 941-475-1555 or visit www.calbaptist.net for more information.
Community Presbyterian
Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, invites everyone to a simple and solemn Good Friday service will be held at noon today. The joyful celebration of the resurrection will take place at 10 a.m. Easter Sunday with music. For information, call the church office at 941-474-9579, see www.cpcenglewood.com.
Gulf Cove United Methodist
The congregation of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) will celebrate Good Friday at 5 p.m. today, with a special Tenebrae service will be presented to help recreate the emotional aspects of Holy Week. On Easter Sunday, sunrise meditative service will be held at 6:45 a.m., followed by three Easter morning services (8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional; 9:30 a.m. contemporary). For more information, call 941-697-1747, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda will a Good Friday Communion service at noon today. Easter services include 7 a.m. Sunrise Service in the east parking lot, 9 a.m. the Praise Service, and 10:30 the Traditional Service. For information call 941-639-1959 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday or visit www.fpcpunta.org. All are welcome.
Good Friday concert
Fellowship Church of Englewood, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West invites the public to a Good Friday Concert at 4 p.m. today. It will feature the music of Pastor Garry Clark & The Fellowship Band & Praise Singers. Following the concert, celebrate Communion on the Fellowship’s Courtyard. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or log onto fcenglewood.com.
Walk the Week of Passion
St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, 605 Mary St., Punta Gorda, will host a Good Friday service at 7 p.m. tonight. “Walk the Week of Passion with Jesus” will feature Chosen and several ministers as they present a timeline of Christ through the last week of his life. A free will offering will be taken. For more information, call 941-637-7782.
Pesach Seders
Pesach Seders at the Chabad Jewish Center at 204 E McKenzie St., Unit B, Punta Gorda will hold its first Seder at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Second Seder will be at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. There is no charge for the Seder. Donations are appreciated to help cover costs. Sponsor for $180. For reservations, call 941-258 0188 or email Info@Chabadof CharlotteCounty.com. Please RSVP before April 15.
Good Friday service
Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 Dearborn St., will hold its Good Friday service from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. today in the Sanctuary with vocal solo, cello trio, and organ music. Associate Pastor Perri Martin will share a message. For more information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 474-5588 during office hours.
Sonrise Baptist
Sonrise Baptist Church, 1050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, invites the community to celebrate Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. this evening. A sunrise service will be held at 7:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, followed by breakfast, and resurrection worship service at 10:15 a.m. For information, call 941-266-1644 or 941-626-9607.
‘Because He Lives’ cantata
The Punta Gorda Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda, will present a special Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, with a cantata “Because He Lives,” featuring the church’s Sanctuary Choir and Pastor Roger Lucas speaking. A luncheon is planned following the worship service.
Eggnormous egg hunt
The Illuminate Children’s Ministry of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host its annual Eggnormous Easter Egg Hunt from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. All children are invited to bring their families to the church campus to enjoy an egg-citing day of fun. The event will include an Easter Egg Hunt, bounce houses, games and prizes, as well as photos with the Easter bunny and tons of candy. For more information, contact Tammy Graham, tammy@whatis1st.com or call 941-639-3842.
Easter service with harp
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, invites the public to attend its Easter Service at 10 a.m. Highlighting the entire service’s music will be area Harpist Tasha Robinson. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. There is childcare provided and a Children’s Message during the service. A fellowship hour is held after the service. For information, contact Terry at 941-426-5580. Visit north portnpcucc@juno.org or see us on FaceBook.
Egg Hunt
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church invites families to take part in its annual Easter Festival and egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church grounds, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). Children who are toddlers through age 12 will each receive an empty basket and take part in an egg hunt. After the hunt, there will be food, a bounce house, and crafts. For information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Easter egg hunt
Living Waters Lutheran Church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd., on the dividing line of North Port and Port Charlotte, will hold its second annual Easter egg hunt at 1 p.m. Saturday. Crafts, cookie decorating, refreshments and meet the Easter bunny. Bring a basket to collect the eggs. For information, call 941-625-8090.
‘Spring Fling’
Friendship United Methodist Church, 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda, will hold its “Spring Fling” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Food, face painting, (candy) kissing booth, fishing booth, Easter egg hunts for small children and one for adults. Entertainment along with vendors, games and prizes, candy and a learning experience on what the true meaning of Easter is! All ages are welcome. For more information, call 941- 637-1717.
Sunset Resurrection
The El Jobean Baptist Church invites the public to its community sunset Resurrection Service at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Randy Spence Park on Kerrigan Circle in El Jobean. A potluck picnic precedes the service. Participants are requested to bring a side dish. Grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with choice of soda or water are provided. A worship service follows. For more information, call Pastor Bob McDuffie at 941-769-6291.
Easter at Indian Mound
Bring a lawn chair and maybe a blanket at 7 a.m. Easter morning Sunday and join the celebration with Grace Community Church of Englewood at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. There is plenty of room to park and lots of seating in the pavilion. There will be continental breakfast and activities for the children following the service. Grace also invites everyone to attend regular services on Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. in their facility in the Keller Willams Building, at Beach Road and South McCall Road. For information, visit www.gccenglewood.com.
Burnt Store Presbyterian
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda will hold Easter Sunday traditional services will be held at 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. and at 9:40 a.m. for a contemporary service. For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon, on Friday or by email; office@bspconline.org.
‘Son Rise’ service
Hard Road Ministries invites the public to its Easter “Son Rise” service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For information, call Paul at 941-457-5330.
Easter Sunday Services
Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd West will be celebrating three worship services on Easter Sunday. The sunrise service at 7 a.m. will be held in the Memorial Garden located behind the church. Two other services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary will feature special music by the choir and an inspirational message from the Rev. Dr. Brian Armen, Pastor. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-3313 or visit www.alivingfaith.org.
Fellowship Easter
Fellowship Church of Englewood, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, will host four services on Easter Sunday. At 7 a.m. there will be a SonRise Service on the Bayside of Englewood Beach (Chadwick Park, Pavillion 1). Immediately following the service, free refreshments will be served. At 8:30 a.m. a Resurrection Service will be held, and at 10:30 a.m. there will be a Powerful Praise & Worship Celebration and a Special Resurrection message from Pastor Garry Clark. Pastries, donuts, fruit, juice and coffee will be served between services. At 5:30 p.m. join at Englewood Beach Pavillion 3 for a very special Easter cookout, Baptism and Communion Celebration. For information, call 475-7447 or log on at www.fcenglewood.com.
Sunrise Mass
The Knights of Columbus, Council 8074, will sponsor Sunrise Catholic Mass at 7 a.m. Easter Sunday at Ponce de Leon Park, 400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda. Bring a chair. In case of rain, Mass will be held at 7 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, call 508-612-5893.
Easter at EUMC
Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 Dearborn St., will hold its normal scheduled services Easter Sunday. Everyone is encouraged to bring a live flower to add to the traditional Easter Cross placed ceremoniously on the chancel to start each service. Come at 7:45 a.m. for the least traffic. Director of Music Ministries Fonda Davies on the powerful Allen-Austin digital pipe organ, the EUMC Brass led by David Wing, and the Sanctuary Choir will provide grand music for the 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services. The 9:15 a.m. contemporary service music will be led by the Fusion by Fire praise and worship team. For information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 474-5588 during office hours.
Introduction to Buddhism
"Four Noble Truths and the Eightfold Path," an introduction to Buddhism, will be presented at 2 p.m. Monday at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The talk and discussion will be led by resident monk Bhante Thiep of the Sarasota Forest Monastery in Englewood. Everyone is welcome.
Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul's-St. Max Resale will be closed Good Friday and Holy Saturday. The shop will reopen April 23. Check out the featured specials as well as the dot specials ranging from cents to $2. Shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Summer hours will go into affect April 30. The shop will open at 11 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. St. Vincent de Paul's Resale Shop-St. Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. and State Road 776, across from Racetrack gas station in Port Charlotte. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Goldtones to perform
The Goldtones will be performing April 26 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The performance is free and a love offering will be taken. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Performance starts at 7 p.m. There is no reserved seating. There will be a collection box for of can goods, jams, jellies and men’s and women’s socks for the Jesus Loves You Ministry, an outreach program for the homeless of Charlotte County. Donations are greatly appreciated. For more information contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon on Friday or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Yizkor service
Chabad Jewish Center at 204 E Mckenzie St., Unit B, Punta Gorda, will hold Yizkor service at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. April 27 with 3rd Seder, Feast of Moshiach will be held at Chabad 6:30 p.m.
Service for first responders
The second annual Community Prayer Service for First Responders will take place May 5 at 3 p.m., hosted by St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. All first responders in Englewood, both active and retired, will be honored. They include police and corrections officers, fire fighters, EMS and EMT, and the sheriff’s office, among others. Family members of these valued first responders, plus everyone in the community, are invited to attend.
St. Francis Card Party
The Saint Francis Women’s Guild card party will be held May 1. Doors open at 11 a.m. with a hot lunch served after 11:30 a.m. Play cards or board games until 2:30 p.m. at our Parish Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Make reservations at www.sfoachurch.com-Parish Forms-Card Party Reservation Form or call 941-697-4899 press 6 leave a message with your name, phone numbers and how many tables and reservations you need. Call anytime day or night to leave a message. Tickets are $7 which includes lunch, drinks, playing time and door prizes. All are welcome to attend.
Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. May 4. Cost is $5 per person; under age 6 eat for free; ages 7-12 only $2 and over 90 free. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Derby Night
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will host a Night of Racing and Dinner at 5 p.m. May 4 at the parish center at 21505 Augusta Ave. Port Charlotte. Dinner tickets are $10 or two for $18. Dinner ticket will include one $25,000 raffle ticket. Admission to races only is $5. The night will include a Ladies' Derby Hat contest and a Men's Dapper Dan contest. All proceeds will go to serve the needy adults and youth of Charlotte County. Call Grand Knight, Jim Gross 803-719-7280 or Tom Robinson 235-0701 for information or to reserve a table.
Café Jubilee
The Café Jubilee is a gathering place for the elderly, homeless, and others looking for fellowship in the community. Complimentary coffee, tea and fresh baked pastries, will be offered Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week from 9 a.m. to noon next to the Jubilee Center in St. David’s Church Hall, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood. For more information, call 941-474-3140.
Weekly dinner
Cleveland United Methodist Church, 28038 Cleveland Ave., Punta Gorda, has a free community dinner at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. For more information, call 941-639-2775 or email clevelandumcpg@gmail.com.
Monthly breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will offer a premium breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The price is $8 for all-you-care-to-eat menu. Kids 9 and under eat for free. Join for breakfast and fellowship. Reservations for large groups are accepted. For more information, contact the church office at 941-625-5262.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering will be held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. The next gathering will be 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Email thereverend@stdavids englewood.org for more information.
At Ease, Veterans
During World War II, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq, the percentage of American soldiers who shot their weapons with the intent to kill steadily rose from just 15 percent to almost 100 percent. The Department of Housing & Urban Development estimates that in January 2017, more than 40,000 veterans are more likely to be homeless each night. These brave men and women need a listening ear, and they need to know that God’s grace is still with them. Combat veterans from Cove United Methodist Church are providing some of the support and discussion that our veterans deserve. On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., they will be at the American Legion Post 113, at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West. Veterans are invited and encouraged to meet with them there. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email CoveUMC@gmail.com and CoveChurch.com.
Single parents
Offering a safe environment for both single moms and dads, the Single Parent Small Group meets at 5 p.m. Sundays in the Life Center, room 5 of First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This group is open to anyone in the area. For your convenience, Connect Kids and United 4 Him Youth Group is available for all children in pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. If you know someone who is a single parent or know someone who would be interested in joining this valuable ministry, contact Janet Minerich, singleparentministry@whatis1st.com.
