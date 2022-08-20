German worship service

The monthly German worship service is 3 p.m. today (a week earlier than usual) at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Dora Kovacs will offer vocal leadership. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Fellowship hour follows the service. Please call 941-426-5580 or email npcuccpastor@frontier.com for information.


To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.

