The monthly German worship service is 3 p.m. today (a week earlier than usual) at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. Dora Kovacs will offer vocal leadership. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Fellowship hour follows the service. Please call 941-426-5580 or email npcuccpastor@frontier.com for information.
St. Francis card partyThe Parish Women’s Guild plans a card party for 11 a.m. Sept. 7 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Reserve a table at sfoachurch.com. Click Parish Life, then Parish Women’s Guild and scroll down and click Card Party, or call 941-697-4899 and press 6. Register by Sept. 5. It’s $9 for lunch, card play and door prizes.
First Monday SupperGulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, offers free dine-in or carry-out suppers on the first Monday of every month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Make reservations at gulfcovechurch.com. Meals are free; donations are appreciated. For more information, call 941-697-1747.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door showing residence in Charlotte County, Englewood, North Port or Venice.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will resume Aug. 4 in Oaks Cove, behind the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-6384.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove behind the church. Call 941-697-6384 to make an appointment. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves YouMinistry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, at 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood has its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Free food• Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry open every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at941-206-1000.
