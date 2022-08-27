Pot roast dinner

North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive will have an old-fashioned pot roast dinner at 5 p.m. Sept. 2, followed by film “The Gospel of John.” Tickets are $15 in advance only. Call 941-426-5580, email northportucc@gmail.com or stop in between 9 a.m. and noon Thursday-Saturday.


