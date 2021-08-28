HIGH HOLIDAYS
Chabad of Charlotte CountyChabad of Charlotte County will be hosting Rosh Hashanah services at 10 a.m. Sept. 7 and Sept. 8, with a focus on an inspirational and safe, in-person gathering. Indoor synagogue services will be held at Chabad of Charlotte County, 204 E. McKenzie St., Unit B, Punta Gorda (masks suggested). The shofar will be blown at 12:30 p.m. If anyone would like to set up a personal time to hear the shofar, please call Chabad at 941-833-3381.
An outdoor shofar blowing event and Tashlich service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda to ensure that every member of the Jewish community is able to safely mark the Jewish new year. The service, which will include prayers for the well-being of all humanity — a key theme of Rosh Hashanah — will also be centered around hearing the sound of the Shofar, the central observance of the holiday. It will be one of thousands listed on Chabad.org/HighHolidayServices.
Additionally, Chabad of Charlotte County will this year again offer Rosh Hashanah-at-Home kits, which will bring many of the resources Charlotte County’s Jews usually enjoy at synagogue into their homes. The kits will include a holiday guide, a machzor prayer book, candles, and traditional Rosh Hashanah treats.
For more information about the High Holidays services, contact Chabad of Charlotte County at 941-833-3381 or visit www.Chabadofcharlottecounty.com.
EVENTS/NEWS
Religious classes at St. FrancisSt. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, will begin religious education in September for all children attending public school. Register your child to receive preparation to receive the Sacraments after Masses at the Parish Center Aug. 28-29. The fee is $20 for one child; $35 per family. Bring a copy of your child’s baptism certificate. Kindergarten through eighth-grade classes will begin from 5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Sept. 14 in the Parish Center, with parent and guardian orientation while children are in class. High school grades begin Sept. 12, at 10 a.m with Mass until 1:30 p.m. Visit www.sfoachurch.com or contact Jim Brantner at the Parish Office at 941-697-4899, press 3, or email jbrantner@sfoachurch.com.
Card partiesThe Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, will resume its monthly card parties Sept. 1. Card parties are 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
First Monday supperGulf Cove United Methodist Church is offering free carry-out dinners on the first Monday of every month. The Sept. 6, Labor Day, menu includes pot roast, potatoes, carrots, roll and dessert. Dinners can be picked up between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte. To reserve a meal, follow the link on the church’s homepage (GulfCoveChurch.com); select the date and time, and confirm; then indicate the number of meals in the “Additional Notes” line. You can also reserve a meal by emailing GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or calling 941-697-1747 from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday to Thursday. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated.
Blue MassSt. Max Catholic Church in Port Charlotte will have a Blue Mass at 8 a.m. Sept. 10 to honor our fallen and recognize all law and emergency management personnel. First responders are invited along with retired fire, police, port authority, paramedics, EMTs, FEMA, rescue & recovery, and National Guard workforce. For more info, email parishoffice@stmaxcatholic.org.
Christmas concertThe Ditchfield Family Singers will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no reserved seating. Special entry for guests with wheelchairs or walkers is available by informing the parking attendant upon arrival.
The ensemble is led by patriarch Stephen Ditchfield who is well known in the area for his performances at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, as a soloist with the Sarasota Concert Band, as the Master of Ceremonies at both the Sarasota and Tampa annual Barbershop shows and as host of the Homestyle Harmony Parlor Shows. The Ditchfields have often been referred to as, “Florida’s answer to the Von Trapp Family Singers.”
Tickets are $25. Seating is limited. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email to office@bspc online.org.
Games and snacksAll are welcome to Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove, on Wednesday evenings for socializing, games and snacks. Between 5:30 and 6 p.m., the church will provide some light snacks, but guests are welcome to bring their own food. At 6 p.m., board games and card games will begin. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Commodities giveawayFree food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-629-0999.
Free baked goodsFree baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-766-9995.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road in Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. The shop will be closed Labor Day weekend. It will reopen Sept. 8. Today, Saturday, is the end of month sale with specials in all departments.
